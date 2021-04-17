First Look - Dawgs Making Highly Anticipated Debuts

Georgia has a relatively experienced and veteran football team, yet there are several football players that are making their Georgia debut today.

Spring practice is an opportunity for coaching staffs all across the country to evaluate what they have on their current roster, identify areas of concern, ad place players in as many game-like situations as possible.

Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs take the field inside of Sanford Stadium for the first time since they played host to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in quarterback JT Daniels' Georgia debut.

Today, several new faces are set to make their debut for Georgia Football.

CB, Kelee Ringo

Georgia fans have been waiting on this one for a while. The nation's No. 1 ranked corner and SI All-American in the 2020 signing class, Kelee Ringo's freshman season was over before it even started. As soon as he enrolled at Georgia last summer, he underwent shoulder surgery and accepted a redshirt in the 2020 season.

So, as Georgia takes the field Saturday, Georgia fans will get their first look at who they hope to be the next great corner for Georgia.

WR, Adonai Mitchell

There's one true freshman on the first-team offensive roster that has been released by Georgia... Adonai Mitchell. Mitchell comes to Georgia from Houston, Texas by way of Tennessee high school football. Upon signing with Georgia, Mitchell was a player that seemed to be lesser-known.

That is no longer. Mitchell has flashed elite-level route running as well as late operation throughout camp. He will receive ample opportunity today considering the state of the wide receiver room.

WR, Ladd McConkey

McConkey is not exactly a new face to this program, like Ringo he is a redshirt freshman and a member of that heralded 2020 signing class. Though unlie Ringo, he wasn't injured a year ago, he was simply buried down the depth chart. Though, with the injuries having mounted at the wide receiver position, he very well could flash today.

OLB, Chaz Chambliss

Any player that continues to have such positive buzz surrounding his work ethic such as Chambliss has had from the moment he arrived on campus, is destined to be a fan favorite. Saturday, fans will get to finally see what sources have told Dawgs Daily for months.

The outside backer from Carrolton High School has a relentless motor. He will be a flash of effort and physicality inside of Sanford Stadium today.

OL, Amarius Mims

Dylan Fairchild and Jared Wilson aren't on campus yet, and Micah Morris is rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery. Leaving Amarius Mims as the only offensive linemen from the 2021 signing class on campus. And it's fitting that he's the crown jewel of the signing class anyways.

At 6'7, 315 pounds, Mims has the body to play in the SEC right now. However, he's still got some strength to add to that frame this summer. Today is about ensuring that he continues to look the part even as a true freshman.

