Smart Gives Update on Cornerback Kelee Ringo

Kelee Ringo missed the 2020 season after having labrum surgery. How has he fared on the practice field since being cleared?

Georgia football is in need of a new star at cornerback. Fortunately, its most talented corner is finally healthy after missing all of 2020 with an injury.

Kelee Ringo was likely going to play a meaningful role in Georgia's defensive backfield last season as a true freshman. Instead, he underwent shoulder surgery last summer and wasn't cleared to play until December.

Ringo is finally ready to compete for a prominent role in the defensive backfield. The Scottsdale, Ariz. native is considered a favorite for one of the two vacant starting cornerback jobs.

During the first week of spring practice, Head coach Kirby Smart shared updates on Ringo's health and his progression as a player.

“As far as the surgery, he is still getting up to speed; he is cleared to go," Smart said. "He was able to get the repair done to get recovery time. But to think that you’re going to sit out and not go run against a guy running 20 miles per hour, and just being able to walk out there and go just because you’re fast, that’s not the case. He’s got a lot of confidence to gain in our system. He’s got a lot to learn in our system."

Smart made note of Ringo's athleticism. He is one of the fastest football players in the country, you'd be hard-pressed to find an offensive player he can't run down. However, athleticism means nothing if you can't make it translate to the football field. That's what Ringo has to work on this spring. According to Smart, Ringo is attacking that challenges.

"And you know what, he’s dedicated to learning it. He’s not shying away from it," he said. "There’s been a lot of hype around Kelee, and I think for his sake, he has to work. He has to go decide that he’s going to work really hard and live up to his expectations, not everybody else’s. "So, I’m proud of the way he took on this year. A lot of guys get injured, and they check out. He never checked out; he checked in. He sat in the front of the meetings, asking questions every day.”

