Unit vs Unit: Which O-Line Unit is Set up for Success

Football is won in the trenches, where blood and sweat meet helmet to helmet. Whether it's Alabama head coach Nick Saban or Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, over the years the two have emphasized the importance of being able to control the line of scrimmage.

So, head to head who has the advantage on the o-line... the Dawgs or the Tide?

All year Alabama's offensive line struggled to protect the quarterback. Their 38 sacks allowed ranks 102nd in FBS football this season. Most notably, they gave up an absurd 7 sacks in their overtime thriller against Auburn. They also averaged 2.88 yards per rush in that contest.

In Alabama’s semifinal game versus Cincinnati, the offensive line attempted to get back to the Bama standard, they kept Young clean for most of the day despite Cincinatti selling out to get after the quarterback. Bama's line returned to form against the Bearcats, rushing for 301 yards in the contest, including 142 in the first quarter of the game.

The Georgia offensive line tells a completely different story. The Bulldogs’ o-line was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to college football’s best o-line. They were second in the nation in sacks allowed, only giving up 11 on the entire season. This group put on a display in the semifinal game versus Michigan. The Bulldogs completely neutralized Aidan Hutchison & David Ojabo, holding them to zero sacks. This offensive line unit is statistically one of the best units in college football and are hitting their stride late in the year.

Overall, the Georgia offensive line, at its highest potential, exceeds the Alabama offensive line. However, if Alabama has another great game plan like they did in the SEC Championship, the Tide could topple the superior Georgia Bulldogs yet again.

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

