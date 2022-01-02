UPDATE: Georgia vs Alabama Tickets Selling Fast

We have the latest on the ticket sale market for the national championship matchup in Indianapolis between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide will face off for the fifth time in five years. The Tide have beaten Kirby Smart and his team in all five matchups during that span including the most recent matchup in the 2021 SEC Championship game. However, that doesn't appear to have any effect on the opening betting line for the game.

One day after No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia ran away with dominant victories in the College Football Playoff semifinals, the Bulldogs have opened as 2.5-point favorites on SI Sportsbook, with an over/under of 52.5.

So, what about the tickets for the national championship in Indianapolis?

Well, according to Stubhub, Tickets start at $599 and are as high as $6700 on the Georga side of the stadium. Vividseats has tickets varying from $500 to luxury seats that value at $72,105 per ticket.

Georgia fans travel well and after being outperformed in the stands for the Orange Bowl by Michigan fans, one would imagine they will buy up a large portion of the tickets available.

