Unit vs Unit: Does Bennett Need to Keep Up With Young?

We know how these two quarterbacks matched up in Atlanta, how does Stetson Bennett respond?

There is no denying who the better was when Bryce Young and Stetson Bennett faced off in Atlanta under a month ago. Bryce Young, the Alabama sophomore, would become the Heisman Trophy winner in the days following the SEC Championship win. At the same time, Bennett and Georgia began preparation for their CFP semifinal matchup with Michigan.

Young isn't even finished with his first year as the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback; after spending his freshman year behind Heisman finalist and now starting New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Many wondered if, after what the Tide accomplished in 2020, the Tide would keep their hold on the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

Bennett, on the other hand, well, you know the story about Stetson Bennett very well by now. To be brief, no one saw this coming from the Blackshear, Georgia, native, not even offensive coordinator Todd Monken who admittedly "undervalued" Bennett. However, two consecutive injuries to JT Daniels opened the door for Bennett to be inserted back into the lineup as the starting quarterback.

These two quarterbacks will be facing off yet again, this time on the biggest stage in all of College Football, the national championship.

Alabama's Bryce Young is undoubtedly the more talented of the two, but that doesn't mean Stetson Bennett is a longshot for becoming a national champion.

In Georgia's latest win, Bennett displayed everything physically that many said he couldn't do. Whether it be throwing the ball vertically downfield and hitting his receivers in stride or winning a "big game." Georgia knows that to get the best out of its quarterback, it needs to keep the pitch count under or around 30 attempts while remaining explosive enough on offense to keep out in front of Alabama.

Both quarterbacks seemed to have switched roles this past Friday as Stetson completed 20 of 30 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns, while Bryce Young played more as a game manager due to Alabama's strong rushing attack. Young completed 17 of 28 passes for 181 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

The question now becomes which quarterback will lift his team to victory when it matters most in Indianapolis?

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.