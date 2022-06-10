The Arch Impact - What Happens If Georgia Does or Doesn't Land Arch Manning?

Georgia is all in on Arch Manning in the class of 2023 at the QB position. So, with Georgia likely in a two-team race against Texas, what's the fall out from Manning's decision?

All-in.

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart has a pretty well-known philosophy when it comes to recruiting, he's all-in. All-in on the current class. What can make me better today, and that comes with positives.

It's left them with Top-3 recruiting classes for seven consecutive seasons under Smart. An unprecedented run of talent at the University of Georgia. That talent played a large role in securing the program's first national title in 41 years the last January.

However, there is a bit of fallout from such an approach, particularly at the quarterback position. Stacking talent at such a rate, and recruiting with such a singular class focus, can lead to home runs and missed opportunities.

It's clear, in 2023, Georgia has been all-in on Arch Manning. The next in line of the football family's long list of single callers. And to this point, as Manning nears his senior season, Georgia is in a dead heat with the Texas Longhorns and that shiny Sarkisian offensive system.

So, what happens if Georgia lands Manning? What happens if they don't?

If You Do

Kirby Smart talks ad nauseam about the idea of competition. Most coaches from the Saban coaching tree believe it is the lifeblood of successful programs. And boy would Smart have himself some competition if Manning were to pick the Dawgs.

Current starter Stetson Bennett will be gone, but without any further roster attrition, the January roster looks incredibly stacked, with no relief in site. Carson Beck, a 2019 graduate, will be a redshirt junior upon Manning's potential arrival. Former five-star Brock Vandagriff, a redshirt sophomore, and Gunner Stockton a redshirt freshman.

*Now is about the time that the "All-in" approach to every class looks a bit like overkill to some*

However, to Smart's credit, this is a Georgia program that lacked depth at the quarterback position for the majority of the previous regime. The starters were of the current caliber, but there was rarely competition, there was rarely safety in the idea of the backup having to take over the reins of the program. That is no longer the case.

If you don't have multiple quarterbacks you think can start for you, you don't have a very good quarterback room. Though, most would tell you that Arch's arrival means someone's departure.

If You Don't

Time to eat those potential vegetables. Georgia has not only virtually ceased all recruiting at the quarterback position in 2023, but they have for months. So, if you don't land Arch Manning, you likely punt on the entire 2023 class. You'll see in-state quarterbacks like Dylan Lonergan likely remain in the SEC. That's just the beginning. The decision to pursue Arch and only Arch left you out of the mix for half a dozen potential stars at the position. Players like Marcel Reed (Ole Miss) and Christopher Vizzina (Clemson) were recruited by Georgia early in the process.

It kinda gets worse though, so hold on. There is this really talented quarterback in the class of 2024, Dylan Raiola. He's the No. 1 ranked quarterback next year. He's already committed to Ohio State, a byproduct of his current readiness to lock down a commitment, and Georgia's active pursuit of Manning. Georgia will have virtually zero chance to flip Railoa with Arch in tow.

The 2024 class is plenty deep, and you're already currently deep at the quarterback position for years, as we have laid out previously. It certainly will not be the end of the world, but it will be a gut punch to about 18 months worth of recruiting cycles.