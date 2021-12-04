Final Thoughts: Time to Get Over The Bama Bump

Georgia is heading into a matchup with the No. 3 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon for the SEC Championship, we give you our final thoughts.

Alabama has shown signs of flaws this football season.

They've lost on the road in a hostile environment, they won their final three SEC contests by a combined 15 points against teams — LSU, Arkansas, and Auburn — that combined for a (20-16) record this season.

They've shown an inability to protect their Heisman hopeful quarterback in Bryce Young, having allowed 35.0 sacks on the season. They've been held under 100 yards rushing three times on the season including a 6-yard performance against LSU.

Defensively they've given up explosive pass after explosive pass, and they are 108th in the country in total team penalties.

They are a football team with ample holes and issues. But they are still Bama.

It's still Nick Saban, it's still a roster that's recruited at a top-3 level for nearly a decade, with a quarterback and an offense that's fifth in the country in total scoring. And that defense that's shown signs of vulnerability this season? They are still ranked 19th in total scoring, which apart from Clemson, is the best defense Georgia has played all season.

Despite the 6.5 point spread, this game is going to be a tight one. You don't get to knock off the top dawg without a fistfight, at least that's not what college football has shown us. When Clemson finally got over the Bama Bump, it took a historic 400+ yard performance from Deshaun Watson on the way to a come-from-behind win.

Things to watch:

Jameson Williams

Of all the Bama weapons offensively, it's Williams that should scare Georgia. He's got plenty of speed to beat you deep in a hurry and Georgia allowed receivers behind them at times this season. If Alabama is going to have the offensive outburst they need to win, it's going to have to be Williams that is creating explosive plays.

Will Anderson

Statistically speaking, Will Anderson is having one of the most historic individual seasons a college defender has ever had. Anderson has 13.0 sacks, 25.5 TFLs, 76 total tackles, and he even has two pass deflections. Georgia won't keep him off the stat line, but they can hope to contain him.

Bryce Young

Young isn't a scrambler, but he is athletic enough to extend plays with his legs. Alabama won't be able to suddenly fix their problems up front, especially not against this Georgia defense, but if Young is able to get out of the pocket he could make plays downfield.

