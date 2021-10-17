FORDE: "This is Georgia's Title to Lose"

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde was in town to watch Georgia handle Kentucky in a significant fashion and left with one thought, the National Title is theirs to lose.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs were quite the hosts this weekend. They played host to the No. 11 ranked Kentucky Wildcats, College Gameday, SEC Nation, and Sports Illustrated's lead college football writer Pat Forde.

Kentucky left with a late score that impact quite a few people, College Gameday left with a resounding applause, SEC Nation left with great numbers, and Pat Forde left with one thought.

The National Championship is the Georgia Bulldogs' to lose.

The No. 1 Bulldogs are the best team. The deepest team. The most physical team. The team with the most experienced talent, having stacked monster recruiting classes on top of one another for years. The most buttoned-up team, in terms of adhering to assignments. And seemingly the hungriest team, showing a focus and intensity that has not wavered even a little bit while relentlessly steamrolling to a 7–0 record.

This is the year, Georgia. That elusive natty is there on a red-and-black platter for you. You’ve only been waiting 41 years for this, dating back to when Herschel Walker was a running back and not a politician, now here it is.

It's certainly something Georgia fans have been waiting long enough to hear, though it's not really something they didn't expect coming into the season.

There was plenty of hype and anticipation about this season. Though majority of that hype was surrounding a potentially explosive offense and a Heisman hopeful in quarterback JT Daniels.

Now, seven games into the season the talk of the town is this historic defense and a former walk-on quarterback who's led this team to a perfect (4-0) when he starts in the absence of Daniels.

You May Also Like:

Georgia's Balance Offensive Approach Sets Up Another Top-25 Victory

UGA Vs Kentucky: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.