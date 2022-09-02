Georgia has a peculiar matchup on their hands Saturday at 3:30 PM EST inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A not-so-unfamiliar stadium brings a not-so-unfamiliar face on the other sideline as former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning gets set to make his head coaching debut for the No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks.

Sure, Georgia's staff likely feels comfortable with who Dan Lanning is as a defensive mind, but what about coordinators Kenny Dillingham (Offense) and Josh Lupoti (Defense)? Apart from one matchup against Dillingham and now Oregon transfer quarterback Bo Nix, Georgia is all but foreign to what they will see on Saturday.

So, what's the gameplan? How do you prepare for something you don't know all that much about?

Step 1: Adjust

Offensively, Georgia will likely have already seen whatever it is Oregon will have for them. Lanning's defense is Smart's defense. Everything from the terminology to the alignment. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken's job is to adjust to the different coverages they see, but the crux of the offensive success on Saturday will boil down to execution.

As for the defense, sources and independent film study say to prepare for a litany of things.

Quarterback Designed Runs: QB Counter Read, Read Options, QB Power, QB Draw

QB Counter Read, Read Options, QB Power, QB Draw SHOTS : This is on offense that aspires to drive the ball down the field.

: This is on offense that aspires to drive the ball down the field. Tigh End Heavy : Like Georgia, Oregon has a plethora of talented pass-catching tight ends, at least one will be on the field at all times.

: Like Georgia, Oregon has a plethora of talented pass-catching tight ends, at least one will be on the field at all times. Chaos: Dillingham's days with Gus Malzahn have left an imprint on him. Expect tricks, formations, misdirection, and motion.

That's a really vague description of what they believe he's ultimately going to be as an offensive mind. And if you get anything different, well, it's time to adjust. The second and third quarters of this football game will indicate its conclusion.

Step 2: Find Out

More important than whatever offensive or defensive gameplan Georgia has set forth entering this football game is the opportunity to truly identify who they are going to be as a football team this year.

How are they going to use all of the weapons at tight end while also developing star wide receivers? Will Stetson Bennett take a leap? Will a young defense be able to replace a historic unit? What will the defensive coordinators do as a collective?

All of these questions won't be answered tomorrow night, however, the study of Oregon's current roster would indicate Saturday could be quite the day for one Stetson Bennett.

Step 3: Make Bo Do Bo

You've seen three starts of Bo Nix to this point during his collegiate career. All three with inferior offensive lines and inferior offensive weapons, all with one conclusion — Bo Nix ran for his life for four quarters.

If Georgia can manage to create pressure on Saturday, it'll be the same Bo Nix circus that result in a half dozen turnover-worthy plays and a 56% completion percentage en route to a twenty-point loss.

However, this isn't Auburn. And if there's one thing Mario Cristobal did during his time at Oregon, it's recruit and develop offensive linemen. Four of five returning starters from a year ago, one source indicated this is "a big, experienced, and talented unit that will test us." IF Nix can buy some time in the pocket, he can be dangerous on top of all the things he can do with his legs.

The key is to make him play sporadic, make him play hero football, that will lead to the turnovers and that will lead to the mistakes.

