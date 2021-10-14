It's Time to Start The Talk About Todd Hartley

Todd Hartley’s hot streak on the recruiting trail continues with the commitment of Oscar Delp.

Back in July, we wrote about how the hiring of Georgia’s tight-end coach Todd Hartley after the end of the 2018 season was paying dividends for Georgia in his first two seasons between the hedges.

His first three recruiting classes saw Georgia landing one five-star, two-four stars, and one three-star at the tight end position from the 2019 to 2021 recruiting classes, respectively. Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers are two of the highest-rated players at the position, both contributing in 2021.

The former four-star out of Napa, California, Bowers, is Georgia’s leading receiver through six games. With injuries plaguing JT Daniels and Georgia’s receiving room, the true freshman is a favorite target this season, racking up 315 yards and four touchdowns on 20 receptions. Right behind him on the stat sheet is a redshirt freshman and fellow breakout star, Ladd McConkey, with 280 yards and two touchdowns on 16 catches.

And do you watch the television broadcasts on Saturdays when the camera angle cuts to the coaches' box? Well when they do to show offensive coordinator Todd Monken, notice who's sitting promptly beside him. He's the left-hand man if you will.

Helping Monken to the utilization of Bowers through the first six games of the season that wound up playing a major role in the decision of Oscar Delp. The newest member of this elite group of talented prospects.

Delp is expected to play a similar role to what Brock Bowers is doing for Georgia this season when the West Forsyth offensive weapon hits campus this coming offseason. And he's already sealed up the 2023 class with the commitment of Pearce Spulin III.

Through 6 games of his Junior season, Spurlin has 710 yards on 35 receptions and 12 touchdowns. Not too shabby.

