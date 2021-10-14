It's Time to Start The Talk About Todd Hartley

    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Hartley Delivers His Third Big Target

    Todd Hartley’s hot streak on the recruiting trail continues with the commitment of Oscar Delp.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Back in July, we wrote about how the hiring of Georgia’s tight-end coach Todd Hartley after the end of the 2018 season was paying dividends for Georgia in his first two seasons between the hedges. 

    His first three recruiting classes saw Georgia landing one five-star, two-four stars, and one three-star at the tight end position from the 2019 to 2021 recruiting classes, respectively. Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers are two of the highest-rated players at the position, both contributing in 2021. 

    The former four-star out of Napa, California, Bowers, is Georgia’s leading receiver through six games. With injuries plaguing JT Daniels and Georgia’s receiving room, the true freshman is a favorite target this season, racking up 315 yards and four touchdowns on 20 receptions. Right behind him on the stat sheet is a redshirt freshman and fellow breakout star, Ladd McConkey, with 280 yards and two touchdowns on 16 catches. 

    And do you watch the television broadcasts on Saturdays when the camera angle cuts to the coaches' box? Well when they do to show offensive coordinator Todd Monken, notice who's sitting promptly beside him. He's the left-hand man if you will. 

    Helping Monken to the utilization of Bowers through the first six games of the season that wound up playing a major role in the decision of Oscar Delp. The newest member of this elite group of talented prospects. 

    Delp is expected to play a similar role to what Brock Bowers is doing for Georgia this season when the West Forsyth offensive weapon hits campus this coming offseason. And he's already sealed up the 2023 class with the commitment of Pearce Spulin III. 

    Through 6 games of his Junior season, Spurlin has 710 yards on 35 receptions and 12 touchdowns. Not too shabby.  

    You May Also Like

    Underrated Recruits Lead the Way to Victory Again

    Georgia Overcomes Early Auburn Surge

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI

    01E810B6-1C42-4155-8E11-5284534C9921
    News

    It's Time to Start The Talk About Todd Hartley

    14 seconds ago
    211002_AJW_FB_ARK_2907-X2
    News

    BOLD Predictions for Kentucky vs Georgia

    4 hours ago
    211009_AJW_FB_AUBURN_1061-L
    News

    Vegas Odds Showing Even More Love to UGA's Title Chances

    4 hours ago
    26E63A72-CD1E-4BE6-B4BF-1A4804BFAA87
    News

    Aaron Murray Explains Why He’d Stick with Stetson

    7 hours ago
    kamari wilson
    News

    Delp is a Dawg, Who’s Next For Georgia?

    19 hours ago
    D761F930-6595-451D-A098-E60A4AA0A7A6
    News

    What Oscar Delp Brings to Georgia

    19 hours ago
    E641C3EB-4461-445A-8475-4F8C1FA0D326
    News

    BREAKING: Oscar Delp Has Made His College Decision

    20 hours ago
    EF42A10D-2C97-4F45-94A7-2FEFF42258F7
    News

    Jordan Davis for Heisman? One Former Heisman Winner Thinks So

    Oct 13, 2021