Injury Report: Latest on Georgia and Bama's Health

When it comes to making a national championship run, you've got to stay healthy. We bring you the injury report for both teams.

When it comes to making a national title run, you first off need to be an elite football team, but you also need to have a little bit of luck along the way when it comes to the injury front.

Almost all national title-winning teams are relatively healthy towards the end of the season, or at least have had some decent enough luck along the way.

As Georgia prepares to play in the CFP Final against the Alabama Crimson Tide, they are perhaps healthier than they've been all season.

After being without George Pickens for 11 games this season, the star wide receiver appears fully healthy and has seen his workload increase over the weeks leading up to the title.

Despite what felt like a week filled with drama surrounding COVID during the Orange Bowl prep, there haven't been any rumblings sources about any potential issues this week in the lead-up to the national title.

Here's what the injury report looks like per sources:

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - IN

DL, Devonte Wyatt (Knee) - IN

EDGE, Nolan Smith (Elbow) - IN

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - IN

DB, Chris Smith (Knee) - IN

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - IN

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - IN

WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - IN

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

Bama on the other hand is banged up pretty bad at some key positions for them. John Metchie is out for the remainder of the season after a non-contact injury against Georgia. Starting cornerback Josh Jobe is likely out with turf toe, along with another defensive back Jaylyn Armor-Davis who is questionable for Monday's as well.

On the offensive line, right guard Emil Ekiyor (shoulder) and right tackle Chris Owens (ankle) both left the Cotton Bowl with injuries. Nick Saban said he hoped to get some of those guys back on Monday but could not confirm.

