NIL UPDATE: JT Daniels Announces Partnership

Georgia's starting quarterback JT Daniels just announced via social media that he is partnering with ESM Football as his guide for NIL.

On social media Tuesday afternoon, JT Daniels announced that he would be partnering with Everett Sports Management (ESM) as his agency that will help guide him on NIL deals and strategy to maximize his name, image, and likeness.

Daniels becomes one of many Bulldogs that look to capitalize on the NCAA's new NIL deal that, after decades of not allowing athletes to profit off their own names and brands, finally came to an end on July 1st as athletes all over the world were the very first to sign deals with businesses.

Daniels said in a statement issued over Instagram:

"Excited to partner with ESM Football to guide my NIL strategy in both philanthropic and business endeavors."

ESM also has worked with fellow former Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm as he has been looking to put together football camps for athletes in Georgia over the summer.

JT joins the "ESM family" that already includes current quarterback at North Carolina (UNC) Sam Howell. Both quarterbacks are early favorites to be in the running for the Heisman trophy by the end of the 2021 season.

