Final Question - Who Plays Left Tackle in 2021?

With the addition of WR Arik Gilbert, Georgia has few questions headed into the 2021 season, except one. Who's going to play left tackle?

Back in March during spring practice at the University of Georgia, a major question mark arose with wide receiver George Pickens suffering an ACL tear.

It created doubt about Georgia's young receiver core headed into a pivotal 2021 season where they look to become even more explosive offensively.

In typical fashion, head coach Kirby Smart didn't take long to fill the void left by Pickens. The addition of former LSU tight end turned Georgia wide receiver Arik Gilbert all but answered all the questions on the offensive side of the ball.

They have a plethora of running backs at their disposal, a talented group of receivers and tight ends, and with quarterback J.T. Daniels receiving Heisman hype headed into the fall, they've all but answered any potential questions or concerns.

Except one. Left tackle.

It's not a matter of talent or potential, Georgia has signed a bevy of elite targets at the tackle position in recent memory including the likes of Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims. However, both are young and inexperienced.

Senior Jamaree Salyer played well in his lone season as a tackle in 2020 after having spent two years as an interior depth piece along the offensive line for Georgia.

Warren McClendon played at a freshman All-American rate in 2020 and is expected to remain at right tackle in 2021. So, that leaves the question, who plays left tackle for Georgia this fall?

Options

The great news for Georgia fans — and the protection of J.T. Daniels' backside — is that Georgia has plenty of options to go with at left tackle, but not without questions with each.

Jamaree Salyer

As mentioned before, Salyer played well in 2020 but was certainly out of position. Salyer pictures himself more as an interior offensive lineman and his physical profile, as well as NFL potential, agree. He's a good tackle, he's a great guard. Though considering his experience now at tackle, he could be Georgia's best option in the season opener against a juggernaut front seven from Clemson.

Broderick Jones

An immensely talented prospect entering college, Jones took some time getting used to the speed of the collegiate game, as almost all young tackles do. He's 6'6, 315 pounds, and is an extremely gifted athlete. As a true freshman a year ago, sources raved about Jones' pass blocking capabilities but questioned his ability to move people off the point in the run game, something that comes with time in an SEC weight room.

Xavier Truss

When Georgia's offensive line coach Matt Luke elected to move Jamaree Salyer to guard to replace Ben Cleveland in the Peach Bowl to end the 2020 season, it was Xavier Truss that got the start at left tackle. He didn't perform up to the standard of even Salyer, but he played well considering it was his first career start. At 6'7, 315 pounds he's physically imposing and dominant in the run game but can become laborsome in pass protection, something that doesn't bode well against the likes of Clemson.

Amarius Mims

Sources close to the Georgia program have expressed that it's not a matter of if Amarius Mims starts at left tackle for Georgia, but rather when. He's got first-rounder written all over him as a freshman in college. Rarely does a true freshman start in the SEC, but even more rarely does one start at left tackle to begin the season. Though, it's worth noting that during G-Day's scrimmage, it was Mims playing left tackle with the second unit, not Broderick Jones.

Conclusion

In order for Georgia's offensive line to reach its maximum potential in 2021, it is our belief that Jamaree Salyer needs to be playing guard. However, with the season opener being against a front seven like Clemson's it's much easier to protect an inexperienced player along the interior of your offensive line as opposed to the left tackle spot.

Therefore, we see Jamaree Salyer getting the nod to start the season, with Tate Ratledge playing guard until one of Mims, Jones, or Truss is ready to take over that left tackle spot.

And our money is on Amarius Mims protecting J.T. Daniels' blindside come the middle of the season.

