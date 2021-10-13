Georgia vs Kentucky Betting Line Moving

The betting line for the Georgia vs Kentucky has moved slightly since opening with the Bulldogs as 23.5 point favorites.

Georgia hosts the No. 11 ranked Kentucky Wildcats Saturday at 3:30 EST, and they have opened as 23.5 point favorites on the SI Sportsbook on Sunday.

Now, just three days later, the line has moved a full point and a half down to -22.0 in favor of Georgia. That's certainly still a massive betting line for a matchup featuring the No. 2 and No.11 ranked teams in the country.

After all, Alabama is the No. 5 team in the country headed to Starkville to take on Mississippi State and they are only 17.0 favorites following their loss to Texas A&M a week ago.

So, why is the betting line moving?

Public Money Headed to Kentucky

Not all money bet on the Georgia Bulldogs comes from Georgia fans, and if social media's reaction to the opening betting line at 23.5 points told you anything it's that the general public was shocked it was even that high. So, as the money starts to roll in on the Wildcats, SISportsbook clearly began to adjust the line a little bit.

Injuries

Head coach Kirby Smart hasn't named a starter for Saturday's game, nor will he until his pregame sideline interview most likely. However, all reports seem to be that JT Daniels is still working through that lat muscle issue that he's been dealing with for three or four weeks now. Smart said executive trainer Ron Courson has him on a "pitch count" in practice, though he's thrown without pain or swelling which is a positive sign.

Daniels is just one of 13 others that are on the injury report as well after playing two physical football teams back to back in Arkansas and Auburn.

