Kirby Smart Makes Daunting Comparison of Jalen Carter

Jalen Carter is a rising super star for this Georgia defense and head coach Kirby Smart made a daunting comparison of the sophomore defensive lineman.

Jalen Carter entered the University of Georgia with plenty of anticipation. The 6'3, 300-pound defensive tackle was turning heads early on campus as a freshman a year ago as well. He played in every game a year ago, scored a touchdown, and developed into one of the young stars in college football on the defensive line.

Now, as a sophomore on a defensive line that's still featuring Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, he's really becoming a household name. Head coach Kirby Smart explained what makes him so special and even went as far as to say he's the combination of boy Davis and Wyatt, a daunting idea.

Yeah, he's a tremendous athlete. He's one of the best athletes at that size I've seen and obviously, we talk about Jordan (Davis) size and he's an extreme exception. Jalen is not, he's big now he's just not overly freakish big he's a really good athlete. His extreme quickness, suddenness, change the direction, he can finish and make plays like an athlete. Just a really good combination of Devonte (Wyatt) and Jordan is Jalen.

Smart, as per usual, still sees room for improvement in the young Carter because, despite the improvements from year one to year two, he's still got some learning to do.

And he has, he has played well and he's got continued to work to get better. Those guys are at another level when it comes to being able to execute and understanding how to play the game. Jalen still learning and he's making plays because He's talented, and we're gonna continue to grow him because he can make us a better football team.

