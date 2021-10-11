    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Kirby Smart Makes Daunting Comparison of Jalen Carter

    Jalen Carter is a rising super star for this Georgia defense and head coach Kirby Smart made a daunting comparison of the sophomore defensive lineman.
    Author:
    Updated:
    Original:

    Jalen Carter entered the University of Georgia with plenty of anticipation. The 6'3, 300-pound defensive tackle was turning heads early on campus as a freshman a year ago as well. He played in every game a year ago, scored a touchdown, and developed into one of the young stars in college football on the defensive line. 

    Now, as a sophomore on a defensive line that's still featuring Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, he's really becoming a household name. Head coach Kirby Smart explained what makes him so special and even went as far as to say he's the combination of boy Davis and Wyatt, a daunting idea. 

    Yeah, he's a tremendous athlete. He's one of the best athletes at that size I've seen and obviously, we talk about Jordan (Davis) size and he's an extreme exception. Jalen is not, he's big now he's just not overly freakish big he's a really good athlete. His extreme quickness, suddenness, change the direction, he can finish and make plays like an athlete. Just a really good combination of Devonte (Wyatt) and Jordan is Jalen.

    Smart, as per usual, still sees room for improvement in the young Carter because, despite the improvements from year one to year two, he's still got some learning to do. 

    And he has, he has played well and he's got continued to work to get better. Those guys are at another level when it comes to being able to execute and understanding how to play the game. Jalen still learning and he's making plays because He's talented, and we're gonna continue to grow him because he can make us a better football team. 

    You May Also Like:

    Underrated Recruits Lead the Way to Victory Again

    Georgia Overcomes Early Auburn Surge

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    210925_AJW_FB_VANDY_1108-L
    News

    Kirby Smart Makes Daunting Comparison of Jalen Carter

    just now
    7B164FCE-4696-4DB7-A9E5-6559C1B7AADF
    News

    Latavious Brini Emerging as a literal 'STAR'

    1 hour ago
    fb_mccall_092821
    News

    Kentucky Set to Take on Georgia without Three Vital Starters

    3 hours ago
    211002_mlm_fb_arkansas_0283-L
    News

    Kirby Smart Updates Litany of Injuries

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16875883
    News

    Kirby Smart Updates JT Daniels Lat Injury

    4 hours ago
    F37A0837 copy-L
    News

    Georgia In, Alabama Out in Latest CFP Predictions

    7 hours ago
    211002_mlm_fb_arkansas_0992-L
    News

    Georgia's Injury List Grows During Road Win

    8 hours ago
    211002_AJW_FB_ARK_2668-L
    News

    Georgia Opens As MASSIVE Favorites over No. 11 Ranked Kentucky

    Oct 10, 2021