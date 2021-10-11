Kirby Smart Updates JT Daniels Lat Injury

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has missed two consecutive starts due to a lat muscle strain. Head coach Kirby Smart updated his status Monday during his press conference.

Despite being undefeated and the No. 1 ranked team in college football, Georgia has made it through the early portion of their schedule unphased everywhere but the injury report.

They've seen countless starters and contributors going down with injuries throughout the year and have still performed at an extremely high level.

One of those injuries being to starting quarterback JT Daniels who missed the UAB game earlier in the season due to an oblique issue and now has missed the last two games with a strained lat muscle. Head coach Kirby Smart updated Daniels' status Monday during his press conference.

Daniel's replacement, Stetson Bennett has performed exceptionally well in his absence. Throwing completing 21 of 32 pass attempts for 303 yards and two touchdowns in his last two starts. The offense has looked different, incorporating a bit more of the designed quarterback run, but otherwise dominant through two ranked opponents in consecutive weeks.



"I'm not going to get into any hypotheticals. We are trying to get JT back. He was much improved this last week. For the game, he was able to throw a lot more than he was last week. He's going to throw again today, even though today will be a much lighter day than even our normal Mondays are. But we will look at seeing how he is and where he is, but I'm not getting into that."

Georgia plays host to No. 11 Kentucky this weekend.

You May Also Like:

Underrated Recruits Lead the Way to Victory Again

Georgia Overcomes Early Auburn Surge

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.