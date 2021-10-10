Georgia Opens As MASSIVE Favorites over No. 11 Ranked Kentucky

    • October 10, 2021
    Georgia Opens as a MASSIVE Favorite Against Kentucky

    The University of Georgia plays host to the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday and they've opened as a massive favorite.
    The University of Georgia has the No. 1 ranked football team in college football. It's something Georgia fans haven't heard in a while, and with that ranking comes expectations, particularly in Las Vegas. 

    Georgia hosts the No. 11 ranked Kentucky Wildcats Saturday at 3:30 EST, and they have opened as 23.5 point favorites on the SI Sportsbook. 

    College Gameday will be in town for the second time this year, making it the third time a matchup featuring the Bulldogs has been the location of the sports' premier pregame show. 

    SEC Nation, ESPN's SEC-specific pregame show will be in Athens as well. It will be a crowded scene in Athens as the Bulldogs look to remain undefeated on the season. 

    Georgia has won 60 of the 74 matchups with the Wildcats, with head coach Kirby Smart never having lost to Mark Stoops's football team from Kentucky. 

    Georgia is coming off a 34-10 win over the previously ranked Auburn Tigers. Georgia dismantled the Tigers on both sides of the ball through four quarters of play after Auburn jumped out to an early 3-0 lead over Georgia on the opening drive of the game.

    The 34-10 victory was the second straight start for Stetson Bennett at quarterback, playing in place of the injured JT Daniels. Through six games this season, Daniels, the former USC transfer, has only played in three games due to injuries. The latest one being a lat injury that's been bothering him for at least two weeks. 

    Smart did say that Daniels has felt better this week, and will be re-evaluated during the week this week. 

