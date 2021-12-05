Official: Dawgs Headed to Miami to Take on Michigan

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    Georgia to Take on Michigan in Orange Bowl

    The No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will take on Michigan in the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida.
    Author:

    Thirteen weeks' worth of sample size, conference champions having been crowned and the playoff picture has been finalized.

    The top four teams include three power-five programs — Alabama, Michigan, and Georgia — and a group of five program. In its short seven-year history, Cincinnati became the first non-power five team to make the College Football Playoff.

    Official College Football Playoff Rankings

    1. Alabama (12-1)

    2. Michigan (12-1)

    3. Georgia (12-1)

    4. Cincinnati (13-0)

    They have until December 31st to lick their wounds as well. Following a game in which they allowed 41 points after having allowed a mere 37 points in their previous five games combined. 

    Read More

    It was an eye-opening loss for the Bulldogs, and if they are going to avenge that loss, they will need to get over a Michigan Wolverine team that won the big ten title for the first time in 17 years. 

    It's also a matchup of teams that dominate the line of scrimmage and lean on a run game offensively to open up their offense. Georgia will likely open a slight favorite despite the loss to Alabama. 

