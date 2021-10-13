What Oscar Delp Brings to Georgia

Georgia just received their 18th verbal commitment in the class of 2022 with West Forsyth, Georgia native and SI' All-American's No. 6 overall tight end, Oscar Delp.

Georgia just received their 18th verbal commitment in the class of 2022 with West Forsyth, Georgia native and SI' All-American's No. 6 overall tight end, Oscar Delp.

Delp is a 6'5, 225-pound weapon disguised as a tight end. during his time at West Forsyth he's lined up as a traditional end of line tight end, a slot receiver, an outside receiver, and even moonlighted as a defensive back during his junior year. Now, he's pledged his college commitment to the University of Georgia and tight ends coach Todd Hartley.

Delp chose Georgia over the likes of Clemson and South Carolina and will join Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers in the Georgia tight end room making Todd Hartley 3 for 3 on his primary targets in the last three classes.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about Delp:

Delp certainly has the size you look for in a tight end, standing every bit of 6-5 with a frame that will allow him to pack on plenty of weight and strength. He will need to improve his burst off the line, but Delp is an advanced route runner that can line up all over the field and do damage. The West Forsyth tight end knows how to manipulate defenders in order to get free, and he shows a nice downfield burst that allows him to explode out of vertical cuts. Delp catches the ball like a receiver and tracks the deep well. Delp lacks punch in the run game and his pad level is inconsistent. He’ll need to become more effective in the run game to take the next step and become a more complete tight end, but few are better in the passing game.

Brock Bowers has had a tremendous amount of success as a true freshman for Georgia, and they just added his twin brother it seems.

You May Also Like:

Underrated Recruits Lead the Way to Victory Again

Georgia Overcomes Early Auburn Surge

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.