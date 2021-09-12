Georgia Bulldogs Week Two Progress Report: Offense

Georgia's offense was the concern of many around Bulldog Nation this past week following a lackluster performance against Clemson. Putting up just three points and being outscored by the defense is sure to raise questions, but the real test is how you respond. To further complicate matters, Georgia's starting quarterback JT Daniels would not be available due to injury. Despite this, the Dawgs responded emphatically, scoring 49 points against UAB. We'll take one last look at how the offense performed before turning our sights on South Carolina.

Quarterback: A

With the news of JT Daniels's absence breaking early in the week, the discussion throughout the Georgia fanbase was dominated by the debate over who would take the field as the Dawg's signal-caller. Some fans were hoping to see redshirt freshman Carson Beck make his first start, but much to their disappointment 5th year senior Stetson Bennett was named the starter late in the week. However, that disappointment vanished almost immediately as Bennett opened the game with a 73-yard touchdown strike to Jermaine Burton. The explosiveness would continue as Bennett would complete multiple deep shots, including an 89-yard touchdown to freshman standout Brock Bowers and a 61-yarder to Arian Smith. Bennett would finish the day 10/12, 288 yards, and five touchdowns, tying the Georgia single-game touchdown record.

Beck would also see significant time in the game. Beck settled in and got his first touchdown as a Dawgs on a 12-yard pass to Justin Robinson despite a rough start. However, it wasn't all smiles for Beck, as UAB scored their only points in-game late in the fourth quarter as they returned an errant pass for a touchdown. Overall, Beck played well once he settled into the game, and the experience he received will be valuable for him going forward.

Running Backs: B+

If there were any concern for the Georgia offense following this game, it would be the lack of explosive running plays for the second week in a row. However, it is much more a nitpick than a genuine concern. With the explosive passing plays leading to rapid drives, the running backs didn't have much opportunity to get in the groove and break off long runs. Despite the lack of explosion in the running game, the Dawgs put up 163 yards on the ground in 38 attempts. James Cook scored the Dawgs only rushing touchdown, and Kenny McIntosh had a receiving touchdown.

Receivers: A+

Injuries in the receiving core have been a large part of Georgia's narrative so far this season. You wouldn't have been able to tell it on Saturday. With six passing touchdowns in the game, it's easy to tell from that stat alone that the Dawgs got it done in the passing game, but the 26.9 yards per catch average shows the true story of the receiver's success. That level of explosiveness is something Georgia fans haven't seen in a long time, and with a battered unit and a backup quarterback, they probably weren't expecting it this week. Georgia fans will no longer need to fret over the offense if this week is a good indicator of things to come for this unit.

Offensive Line: B

When your offense scores seven touchdowns, you know your offensive line played well. The Dawgs gave up no sacks on the day and only two tackles for loss. Georgia opened the game with the same offensive line it finished the day with against Clemson. Still, after they took the early lead, they began to experiment with different lines and combinations. This experimentation will serve them well as the season progresses and allow them to have the best unit together by the end of the year.

They struggled to open running lanes against a tough and physical UAB front however.

