September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Quarterback Still Up in The Air, What We Know

Hours before Georgia takes on UAB, there's still no definitive answer as to who will start at Quarterback for Georgia. Here is what we know.
Author:
Publish date:

Just hours before Georgia takes on the UAB Blazers in their home opener for the 2021 season, there's still no definitive answer as to who is going to start at quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs. So, here is what we know. 

Wednesday we broke the news here on Dawgs Daily that JT Daniels has been struggling with an oblique injury and his status for Saturday was questionable. This news came just a day after head coach Kirby Smart told reporters that Carson Beck was this football team's No. 2 quarterback. He earned the role throughout the offseason and had been named JT Daniels backup for the 2021 season. 

We on Dawgs Daily were told by multiple sources that Carson Beck took the majority of the first-team reps throughout the week leading up to the matchup with the Blazers, leading us to believe and report that it was going to be Beck that was going to get the nod in this football game. 

Then reports began to surface that not only was JT Daniels pushing to play in this football game but that it was actually Stetson Bennett that was going to get the start on Saturday afternoon. 

Kirby Smart has stated all offseason that Stetson Bennett hasn't needed a lot of reps in practice. He's said that they as a staff know what they have in Stetson Benett, that he's a known asset in terms of his ability to run the offense. 

In typical Kirby Smart fashion, he holds all of the cards, and his decision, mere hours before game time, is completely unknown. We will all find out together just before game time. 

You May Also Like:

Georgia Sees Past Clemson Despite Lack of Offense

Georgia v. Clemson: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

210318_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0468-L
News

Quarterback Still Up in The Air, What We Know

210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_1313-L
News

UAB vs Georgia Betting Line Continues to Drop

501_6370-L
News

REPORT: JT Daniels Pushing to Play Against UAB

20210502-0212-L
News

How to Watch: Georgia vs UAB

210904_AJW_FB_CLEMSON_3052-L
News

Score Predictions: Georgia vs. UAB

501_6370-L
News

Get Up, It's Gameday! Everything You Need to Know

210417_AJW_FB_GDAY_H1_0812-L
News

Who is Carson Beck? Why He Deserves the Opportunity if Given

210826_mlm_fb_practice_0028-L
News

Carson Beck Likely to be Starting QB for UAB