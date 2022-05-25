If I would have told you back in December of 2016, when Early National Signing Day was implemented, that by the class of 2023 not only would 90 to 95% of the nation's most ELITE talent sign but the majority of them would be enrolled by January... you would have scoffed at the idea.

Though, just six years after the rule was implemented, that's exactly where we are. In fact, some of the nation's most prominent 2023 prospects, like Lebbeus Overton and Marcus Washington Jr., have opted to completely skip their senior seasons and reclassify themselves into the class of 2022.

The recruiting calendar has been drastically accelerated in a short amount of time in college football, which has led to programs like Georgia altering the way in which they handle their business on the recruiting front.

Gone are the days of prominent in-season official visits. Georgia is taking their swings in the summer, and if you haven't noticed, take a look at the summer slate of official visits just for the month of June.

The first weekend of June has become Kirby Smart and company's big kick-off weekend in the last two recruiting cycles, and this 2023 class is no different.

Arch Manning highlights a star-studded group of prospects, most of which Georgia leads in the race. Caleb Downs is arguably the nation's top safety prospect out of Mill Creek High School in Georgia and has been made a priority in this class since the first days of communication with Downs. Georgia will get the first crack at him as he is set to take official visits to Notre Dame, Alabama, and Ohio State the following weekends.

When speaking to sources within the building about the idea of moving the recruiting calendar up, most of the discussions revolved around the players themselves accelerating the decision process. Players are committing earlier than ever now, most wanting to be done with the process prior to their senior seasons begin.

Though one particular reasoning came up as often as the calendar itself. In-season official visits only allow for so much time spent recruiting the prospect that's on campus. When Arkansas is in town for a noon kick on College Gameday, it's hard to spend an hour or two with the star receiver that's in town on an official visit. Georgia, like many other programs, has elected to do the majority of its official visits during the summer for this reason. They want the sole focus to be on the prospects in attendance.

June 3rd to 5th:

Arch Manning, QB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, EDGE

CJ Allen, LB

Caleb Downs, S

Jalen Hale, WR

Justice Haynes, RB

Chris Peal, DB

Raylen Wilson, LB

June 10th to 12th:

Vic Burley, DE

Anthony Evans, WR

Jamaal Jarrett, NT

Shamurad Umarov, OT

PJ Adebawore, EDGE

June 17th to 19th:

Malik Benson, Juco WR

Rueben Owens, RB

Javien Toviano, CB

Hykeem Williams, WR

Whit Weeks, LB

Richard Young, RB

June 24 to June 26:

Kelby Collins, EDGE

Tony Rojas, LB

