BREAKING: Tykee Smith Out for The Season

Despite the No. 1 overall ranking and a (6-0) record for Georgia this season, they haven't exactly had all that much luck. Especially on the injury front.

They've been snake bit by the injury bug from even before the season started with George Pickens suffering an ACL tear in spring practice, Kearis Jackson undergoing surgery on his knee prior to the season, and Warren Ericson breaking his hand in fall camp.

Then the season starts and they've lost Tate Ratledge for the year, Rian Davis for the year, and Jalen Kimber for the year.

And you can add defensive back Tykee Smith to the mix as well as sources have confirmed he tore his ACL in practice on Wednesday.

Smith has seen limited playing time this season after already having undergone surgery to repair a broken bone in his foot he suffered in the lead up to the season opener with Clemson.

Smith wasn't a highly-touted player coming out of high school, but he developed quickly under new defensive back coach Jahmile Addae's tutelage. In two seasons at West Virginia, Smith made 111 tackles with 10.5 resulting in a loss. He added four interceptions and 13 pass breakups to his totals. Smith was instrumental in West Virginia leading the nation in passing yards allowed.

His departure was a huge loss for the Mountaineers as Smith earned spots on several All-America teams in 2020. He was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. Pro Football Focus ranked him No. 24 on their list of 100 best players of 2020.

