The UAB vs Georgia betting line continues to drop as the Bulldogs and Blazers are set to tee it up inside Sanford Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Georgia Bulldogs opened at 27.5 point favorites in their season home opener in Athens on Saturday as they play host to the UAB Blazers.

That was Sunday. Saturday morning, just hours before the game, the line has moved all the way down to Georgia being favored by 21.5 points. A full touchdown worth of line movement.

A combination of Georgia's offensive struggles, UAB being a quality opponent, and JT Daniels struggling with an oblique injury has drastically impacted this betting line in this game.

Whoever starts for Georgia, most are expecting a pretty vanilla offensive approach from the Bulldogs. A banged-up JT Daniels, an inexperienced Carson Beck, or the Mailman Stetson Bennett, Georgia will likely lean on a heavy running game and hope to still dominate this football game.

On the other side, UAB runs the ball on 65% of downs and plays a tough and physical brand of defense. The combination of similar styles is expected to lead to a low-scoring matchup.

The over-under total is set at 44 points in this ball game as well. So, in all of the scenarios, Vegas is expecting a fistfight of a football game. Georgia's defense just might be the best in all of college football, and UAB's defense just might be the best in all of mid-major football. Two similar football teams, one with superior talent, and it's going to lead to an interesting football game.

