ESPN Calls UAB vs UGA "Week's Most Intriguing Rock Fight"

ESPN Analyst Bill Connely wrote that Saturday's matchup between Georgia and UAB is the week's most intriguing rock fight between the two schools.

Georgia hosts the UAB Blazers on Saturday afternoon in what is shaping up to be a raucous stadium in Athens that is seeing full capacity seating for the first time since 2019.

And though this UAB football team is not exactly a home game that will be in the national limelight, it is drawing national attention, at least from ESPN writer Bill Connelly who says this is going to be the most intriguing rock fight in college football this weekend.

UAB makes its intentions clear. The Blazers are going to pursue with both abandon and a devastating set of linebackers. They're going to tackle well and play as much man coverage as they can to take away easy throws. They aren't going to blitz heavily or over-pursue; they're just going to wait for you to declare your intentions and then blow them up. They were first in success rate allowed last year, dominating in each major category -- second in rushing, sixth in passing, fourth on standard downs and second on passing downs.

The Blazers were, for all intents, purposes and occasionally limited offensive output, the Georgia of the Group of Five. Now they get to face the real thing.

He's not lying. Georgia and UAB play similar styles, especially defensively. Offensively they differ a bit, with UAB being a much more run dominant football team, though with an injured JT Daniels or potentially a redshirt freshman in Carson Beck set to start Saturday, Georgia very well could lean back on the run game.

You May Also Like:

Georgia Sees Past Clemson Despite Lack of Offense

Georgia v. Clemson: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.