Georgia vs Missouri by The Numbers: What the Trends Tell Us

When you are looking through the series history between Georgia and Missouri, you'll see quite a hiatus in the timeline. Then, there was a portion of time where Missouri entered the SEC East in 2011, and suddenly began giving Georgia, and others in the conference, a run for their money, even beating Georgia in 2016 in the first season under Kirby Smart.

Well, needless to say, it's been a bit of a different story since that day in 2016. Kirby Smart and this Georgia team have decimated the Tigers over the last six years. So, what the trends in the series tell us, as well as the numbers available?

Georgia is currently a 28.0-point favorite according to SISportsBook.com

What the Trends Tell Us About Georgia vs Missouri

Georgia's Statistical Trends

The total has gone UNDER in the last 6 straight Georgia Football games.

Georgia is (2-5) in their last seven against the spread vs Missouri.

Georgia is (7-0) in their last seven against the spread on the road.

The total has gone under in 4 out of the last 5 games against SEC East Opponents.

The total has gone under in 5 of Georgia's last 5 games played in October.

Missouri Statistical Trends

Missouri is (6-14) in their last 20 against the spread.

The total has gone under in 6 out of the last 7 Missouri games.

Missouri is (0-5) against the spread in their last 5 games in October.

The total has gone under in 4 out of the last 5 games against SEC opponents.

So, the statistical trends are telling you two things; 1.) Pound the under. If you combine both teams, the under has hit in 12 out of the last 13 games for both of these football teams. 2.) Take Georgia and lay the 28.0 points that you're now having to.