The History Between Georgia and Missouri

Georgia and Missouri's history between one another is a bit unique. Their first matchup dates all the way back to the 1960 Orange Bowl when the Bulldogs came out on top in a 14-0 victory. But it wouldn't be until 52 years later that the two teams would face each for the second time in matchup history.

A large part of that has to do with Missouri not joining the SEC until 2011. Prior to that, they were a part of the Big 12 for about fifteen years. Since joining the SEC though, the Tigers have a measly one win against Georgia, while the Bulldogs have ten and currently hold an eight-game win streak.

Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart, is undefeated against Missouri with a record of 6-0 and the games haven't been close. Missouri did however find themselves in a battle against the Bulldogs during Smart's first year in 2016 when it took a game-winning touchdown throw from quarterback, Jacob Eason, to Isaiah Mckenzie to take the lead late in the fourth quarter and would result in a 28-27 win for the Bulldogs.

However, since that game, Georgia has an average margin of victory of 27.6 points against the Tigers and in their last three games, Missouri has averaged just 6.7 points per game. Needless to say, Missouri joining the SEC has not had much of an effect on Georgia's success.

Missouri's head coach, Eliah Drinkwitz, has only two prior matchups with Georgia as this is his third year as the Tiger's head coach. Prior to his stop at Missouri, Drinkwitz was the head coach at Appalachian State for a single season where he lead the Mountaineers to a 12-1 record and a Sun Belt Conference championship.

Although the SEC has not shown as much grace to Drinkwitz as he currently has an 8-11 record against conference opponents. His best finish in the Eastern division came in 2020 when his team finished with a 5-5 record in conference play.

As for Georgia quarterback, Stetson Bennett, and his familiarity with the Tigers, there isn't much. Over his career, Bennett has only played one game against Missouri as the starter which was just last season. In that game, Benett threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs cruised to a 43-6 victory at home.

It has been quite the lopsided conference matchup over the past ten years and as Georgia opens up as a 26-point favorite over the Tigers, according to DraftKings, it doesn't look like Georgia's dominance will be coming to an end during this week five matchup.

