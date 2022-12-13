Skip to main content

Georgia's Peach Bowl History Says UGA vs OSU Will Be Close

A brief history of the iconic Peach Bowl game and how the Georgia Bulldogs have faired in the bowl since the game's creation in 1968.

College Football has been home to numerous iconic bowl games for decades now. The prestige of iconic matchups such as the Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl, or even the Sugar Bowl often times transcend college football with their instantly recognizable names and venues. But oftentimes, people forget to mention one other legendary matchup. The Peach Bowl.

Receiving certification from the NCAA in 1968, the game was originally created to bring exposure to college football in the Metro Atlanta area. The games were originally played in Georgia Tech's grant field, until 1971 when the contest was moved to Fulton County Stadium (former stadium of the Atlanta Falcons). The game continued to grow over the years and was eventually taken over by the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce to devote even more resources and increase its exposure.

In 1996, the Peach Bowl was sponsored by the famous Georgia fast-food chain Chick-fil-a. Eventually, in 2006, the name of the bowl was changed to just the "Chick-fil-a Bowl". In 2008, Chick-fil-a also became involved in regular season games as well, hosting their annual "Chick-fil-a Kickoff Classic". While the venue for both contests (The Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia) remained the same. The contest shifted to a matchup that took place exclusively between an ACC and SEC team. 

This format for the "Chick-fil-a Bowl" remained the same until 2013 when the game was selected to become a part of the inaugural season for the College Football Playoff. Now, the game alternates every year between a New Year's Six bowl and a Playoff game. 

Despite the game being held in its home state. The Georgia Bulldogs have only played in the iconic bowl game a total of 6 times and have an all-time record of 4-2. Their most recent appearance was the 2021 classic between Cincinnati that saw the Dawgs win 24-21 after a go-ahead field goal by Jack Podlesney gave the Bulldogs a 1-point lead with just seconds left. Azeez Ojulari finished the game (and Bulldog career) with a safety as time expired.

Notable Facts:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Georgia and Ohio State will kick off the 58th annual Peach Bowl on December 31st at 8 pm in what will certainly be the most important Peach Bowl in Georgia Football history. 

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

20221029_AJW_FB_FLA_3627-X3
Football

Three Bulldogs Included in Todd McShay's Latest Mock Draft

By Jonathan Williams
20221203_AJW_FB_SECCG_4182
Football

What We Will Learn About Georgia in the Playoff this Year

By Jonathan Williams
5226467E-B9C6-4446-BF2D-509DB5C4FDB2
News

Brock Bowers Closing in on Another Accomplishment at UGA

By Christian Kirby II
USATSI_19561727
Football

George Pickens Receives High Praise from Marlon Humphrey

By Jonathan Williams
33573D90-D0F3-404A-A7B0-E95205548F1B
News

REPORT: Georgia Tech Set to Hire Georgia's Buster Faulkner

By Jonathan Williams
i-pRM9RTF-X5
News

SEC East Team Dealt two Major Transfer Portal Blows on Monday

By Christian Goeckel
20221203_AJW_FB_SECCG_2198
Football

Jalen Carter Named Highest Graded Power Five Defender

By Jonathan Williams
20220903_AJW_FB_OREGON_3799-X4
News

Breaking: Two Georgia Bulldogs Named First Team AP All-Americans

By Christian Goeckel