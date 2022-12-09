PHOTOS: Night One of State Title Games in Georgia Don't Disappoint
The state championships are underway in the state of Georgia and Dawgs Daily was in attendance to catch all of the great shots and sights from Thursday night's events.
The state championships in the state of Georgia have finally arrived. This means the state's best football teams across seven classifications are all meeting in one spot, Panther Stadium also known formerly as Turner Field.
Thursday night was quite a scene with Bowdon beating Schley county 39 to 31 in the 2A finals and Prince Avenue coming out on top of Swainsboro 52 to 34 in the Single A state finals.
We here at Dawgs Daily were in attendance and got some of the best shots from the night.
