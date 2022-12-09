PHOTOS: Night One of State Title Games in Georgia Don't Disappoint

The state championships in the state of Georgia have finally arrived. This means the state's best football teams across seven classifications are all meeting in one spot, Panther Stadium also known formerly as Turner Field.

Thursday night was quite a scene with Bowdon beating Schley county 39 to 31 in the 2A finals and Prince Avenue coming out on top of Swainsboro 52 to 34 in the Single A state finals.

We here at Dawgs Daily were in attendance and got some of the best shots from the night.

Prince ATH, Bailey Stockton

Swainsboro ATH, Ty Adams (Committed to UNC)

Prince Avenue QB, Aaron Philo

Prince Avenue DT, Christian Garrett

Prince Avenue QB, Aaron Philo

Prince Avenue QB, Aaron Philo

Swainsboro ATH, Ty Adams (Committed to UNC)

Swainsboro ATH, Ty Adams (Committed to UNC)

ATH, Demello Jones

ATH, Demello Jones

ATH, Demello Jones

ATH, Demello Jones

Swainsboro ATH, Ty Adams (Committed to UNC)

Swainsboro ATH, Ty Adams (Committed to UNC)

Swainsboro ATH, Ty Adams (Committed to UNC)

Prince Avenue QB, Aaron Philo

Prince Avenue DT, Christian Garrett

ATH, Demello Jones

ATH, Demello Jones

Bowdon ATH, TJ Harvison

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County WR, Clinton Jackson

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County WR, Clinton Jackson

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley County WR, Clinton Jackson

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.