Skip to main content

PHOTOS: Night One of State Title Games in Georgia Don't Disappoint

The state championships are underway in the state of Georgia and Dawgs Daily was in attendance to catch all of the great shots and sights from Thursday night's events.

The state championships in the state of Georgia have finally arrived. This means the state's best football teams across seven classifications are all meeting in one spot, Panther Stadium also known formerly as Turner Field.

Thursday night was quite a scene with Bowdon beating Schley county 39 to 31 in the 2A finals and Prince Avenue coming out on top of Swainsboro 52 to 34 in the Single A state finals. 

We here at Dawgs Daily were in attendance and got some of the best shots from the night. 

Prince ATH, Bailey Stockton

Prince ATH, Bailey Stockton

Swainsboro ATH, Ty Adams (Committed to UNC) 

Swainsboro ATH, Ty Adams (Committed to UNC) 

Prince Avenue QB, Aaron Philo

Prince Avenue QB, Aaron Philo

Prince Avenue DT, Christian Garrett

Prince Avenue DT, Christian Garrett

Prince Avenue QB, Aaron Philo

Prince Avenue QB, Aaron Philo

Prince Avenue QB, Aaron Philo

Prince Avenue QB, Aaron Philo

Swainsboro ATH, Ty Adams (Committed to UNC) 

Swainsboro ATH, Ty Adams (Committed to UNC) 

Swainsboro ATH, Ty Adams (Committed to UNC) 

Swainsboro ATH, Ty Adams (Committed to UNC) 

ATH, Demello Jones

ATH, Demello Jones

ATH, Demello Jones

ATH, Demello Jones

ATH, Demello Jones

ATH, Demello Jones

ATH, Demello Jones

ATH, Demello Jones

Swainsboro ATH, Ty Adams (Committed to UNC) 

Swainsboro ATH, Ty Adams (Committed to UNC) 

Swainsboro ATH, Ty Adams (Committed to UNC) 

Swainsboro ATH, Ty Adams (Committed to UNC) 

Swainsboro ATH, Ty Adams (Committed to UNC) 

Swainsboro ATH, Ty Adams (Committed to UNC) 

Prince Avenue QB, Aaron Philo 

Prince Avenue QB, Aaron Philo 

Prince Avenue DT, Christian Garrett

Prince Avenue DT, Christian Garrett

ATH, Demello Jones

ATH, Demello Jones

ATH, Demello Jones

ATH, Demello Jones

Bowdon ATH, TJ Harvison

Bowdon ATH, TJ Harvison

3M6A7117
Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

3M6A7074
Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County WR, Clinton Jackson

Schley County WR, Clinton Jackson

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County WR, Clinton Jackson

Schley County WR, Clinton Jackson

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

3M6A6822
3M6A6757
Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

3M6A6655
Schley County WR, Clinton Jackson

Schley County WR, Clinton Jackson

3M6A6560
Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

3M6A6273
3M6A6248
3M6A6184
Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

Schley County LB, Zayden Walker

3M6A6137
Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

Schley ATH, Jalewis Solomon

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

211106_mlm_fb_missouri_1369-X4
News

Report: Georgia Football Assistant "Primary Target" for SEC Coordinator Job

By Christian Goeckel
Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 8.41.41 PM
News

Georgia Tight ends make SEC history

By Christian Kirby II
221203_KAR_FB_SEC CHAMP_036-X4
News

Breaking: Brock Bowers Wins John Mackey Award; First in Georgia History

By Christian Goeckel
Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 12.49.35 PM
News

Kirby Smart Broke a Statistical Trend in the SEC Championship

By Christian Kirby II
20221203_AJW_FB_SECCG_2427-X4
Football

Does Georgia Need to Address the Wide Receiver Room in the Transfer Portal?

By Christian Goeckel
20221203_AJW_FB_SECCG_0822
Football

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Out, How it Impacts Georgia's Chances

By Jonathan Williams
3M6A5804
News

WATCH: Jadon Perlotte Talks Through Commitment to UGA, Calls His Shot

By Brooks Austin
3M6A0470
News

BREAKING: Jadon Perlotte Commits to Georgia

By Brooks Austin