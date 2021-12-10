FILM ROOM: Where Georgia Went Wrong Defensively Vs Bama

Georgia tried just about everything to stop Alabama in the SEC Championship, we bring you the areas of concern.

Georgia has some business to tend to if they want to avenge a 41 to 24 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game.

Luckily enough for Georgia, their 12-0 dominance of the regular season afforded them some insurance in terms of making the college football playoff where they take on No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida.

Georgia's defense entered the SEC Championship game having allowed 37 total points in the previous five contests and allowed 34 points to the Crimson Tide. So, what went wrong and how will Georgia work to improve?

Blown Coverages

Georgia had blown coverages on 3rd & 2 that resulted in a 67-yard touchdown, and two other third downs in the first half of the football game. It was an uncommon performance for a football team that had been borderline perfect for twelve games up until that point. It's one thing to bust coverages, it's another to do so on critical downs. Those types of things cannot happen.

Simplify

Georgia tried everything in the back end against Alabama. They played man, they played zone, they blitzed, they rushed three, they played a spy, they did everything. For four quarters they were constantly changing looks and playing different looks. The problem is, all that variety was in hopes of confusing Bryce Young, instead, it seemed to lead to mental mistakes on Georgia's end. That can be cleaned up by playing simpler in a potential rematch.

LSU and Auburn walked down, pressured Bryce Young with numbers, and played a tremendous amount of man-to-man coverage.

Score

The best defense is a great offense against a team like Alabama this season. Whether you're holding the ball by controlling time of possession or scoring in bunches, your offense has to relieve your defense. When Georgia was giving up 31 points in five possessions, Georgia had (3) three and outs and a pick-six on four of five possessions, that cannot happen. That's the moment in the game where your offense has to bail out your defense.

