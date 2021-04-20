Who are the Four Pillars of Georgia's Offense

Georgia football's offense has four players that it will rely on heavily this season.

Georgia Football enters a new offensive era this season. With a stellar quarterback piloting offensive coordinator Todd Monken's system, the Bulldogs are finally ready to field an explosive offense. These four players will define that unit.

J.T. Daniels – Quarterback

Daniels is the sixth quarterback to start for head coach Kirby Smart. What sets him apart from the others, more than anything else, is his confidence. Daniels believes in himself and his arm, but he also believes in those he passes the ball to.

It's that confidence that has allowed him to build chemistry with receivers at a rapid pace. He put that on display this spring by helping receiver Adonai Mitchell go from a neglected newcomer to a supposed freshman phenom.

Daniels has good reason to have confidence in himself. Physically, he's a prototypical quarterback. He stands tall in the pocket, throws with a rocket arm and he's deceivingly mobile. This offense revolves around Daniels and that skillset.

Jermaine Burton – Wide Receiver

When George Pickens injured his ACL, Burton instantly took his place as one of the pillars of this offense. The sophomore is definitely capable of leading Georgia's passing game because he's a multi-faceted receiver.

Burton is tough and physical enough to make catches in one-on-one coverage. He has the athleticism and route-running skills to find wide-open space. Plus, he has the running back skills to make himself effective on end-arounds. Expect Burton to surpass 1,000 yards of total offense this year.

Zamir White – Running Back

White returns for his second season as the starting running back. The junior rushed for 779 yards with 11 touchdowns in just 10 outings last season. He might not be the best or most versatile running back on Georgia's roster but he's the leader of the group.

White sets the physical tone for the Georgia offense. He's big and powerful, but he's also fast with some nifty jukes up his sleeve. Defenses would rather stack the box against running backs like White, but they won't be able to if Georgia's passing game reaches expectations.

Darnell Washington – Tight End

Daniels is the leader, Burton is reliable and White is the tone-setter, but the evolution of Georgia's offense revolves around Washington. The 6-8, 280-lb. super-athlete is a mismatch in the passing game.

Once upon a time, tight ends his size were thought of as extra blockers who contribute in the passing game. Washington is the opposite. While he is a fantastic blocker, he's in Athens to catch passes against defenders not able to compete against his size/athleticism combo. He takes Georgia from a good passing offense, to a varied and schematically complex passing offense.

