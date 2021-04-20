SEC Analyst - "JT Daniels the Most Impressive Sit Down We've Had"

Quarterback JT Daniels has made a fan out of ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic. Cubelic had a lot to say about the Georgia Football signal-caller, both on the call for G-Day and after the scrimmage.

Cubelic said that Daniels was, "probably the most impressive sit-down that we've had of any college football player we've sat down with."

This is no shock to Georgia fans. People around the program have been raving about Daniels' personality and work ethic since he arrived on campus in May of 2020.

SEC Network's Paul Finebaum had Cubelic on his show to talk about what he saw from Daniels. Here is what Cubelic had to say:

"He's not some California surfer dude who plays football because he can throw it a long way. This is a very detailed oriented, organized football nerd. He is a football scholar. He lives and breathes it."

That quote sounds like something out of a first-round quarterback's draft profile.

Some were concerned that Daniels would get complacent after such a successful 2020 season. It seems that the reality is the exact opposite. Daniels himself said that since arriving in Athens he has not gone back to California. Instead of going home, Daniels spent the offseason learning the intricate details of offensive coordinator Todd Monken's system.

Cubelic also explained during the broadcast that Daniels spent time during the offseason reviewing quarterback Alex Smith's 2017 season with the Kansas City Chiefs:

"He took a couple of days in the offseason to watch Alex Smith's 2017 film because he wanted to study his feet. He watched every game. He went through his film schedule with us during the season, and I have never heard anything like it from another college quarterback."

His play on the field validated the praise from Cubelic. Daniels ended the G-Day Game 28-of-41 through the air for 324 yards, adding three touchdowns in the process.

Daniels has a mountain of expectations heading into the most important season of his career. The Bulldogs are pushing for a national title, he is in contention for the Heisman Trophy, and could be the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft.

