SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Case Study - Does the Portal Payoff?

Jonathan Williams

Transfers have become a very big part of how programs help themselves either remain or become successful. Whether it is a grad transfer or a freshman transferring, many of them can have a tremendous impact on both the team they left as well as the team they are joining. Transfers are great for a team looking to fill a position with someone who has some college experience versus maybe throwing in a potential true freshman. 

Georgia football has been a prime example this year of how valuable a transfer can be after they recruited JT Daniels, the former USC quarterback, to sign with Georgia. He has been a lightning rod for this offense the past couple of games. 

And for the most part, quarterback transfers are the shining examples of the transfer portal. Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow, JT Daniels. They've all panned out, but what about the non-quarterbacks? 

tongue
WR, Makiya Tongue

With the addition of the transfer portal, athletes who decide to transfer pretty much get treated like an NFL free agent. Players can enter their name into the portal whenever they want, see which teams contact them, and can then sign with another college. However, that also means that a player can choose to enter their name into the portal, but not get any scholarship offers or end up at another school. The question is, how many players enter their name into the portal and never find a new home on the D1 level? 

It's a lot more than you think. A good amount of players who enter the portal do often end up going from a D1 school to D2 or JUCO school and there are also of course players who go from a smaller school to a major D1 program.

After doing some thorough research, there were a good number of players who entered their name into the transfer portal in 2019 and did not end up at another college. These players weren’t just guys who were at the bottom of the totem pole coming out of high school either. 

In 2019, there were over 300 players who entered their names into the transfer portal from D1 football programs. 

From just the power five schools there are still, to this day, 63 players who are not committed to a current football team. Nine of those are from the Big 12, 14 from the Big 10, 22 from the PAC-12, 13 from the SEC, and 5 players from the ACC. 

There was also a surprising trend amongst these players who have yet to commit to another team. Of the 63 players, forty of them were ranked as 3-star athletes coming out of high school. There were also four players who were ranked at 4-stars who entered their name into the portal in 2019 and have yet to commit to another team. 

USATSI_15257078
DB, Divaad Wilson 

For what it’s worth, all of Georgia’s players who entered the portal in 2019 ended up committing to another college football program. 

As shown, although the transfer portal looks and seems really nice for a player who is looking for a change in scenery, it also could mean the end of a player’s college football career on the top level. 

Even the SEC has 13 players from 2019 who remain uncommitted and they’re known for having some of the best talents in the nation from top to bottom year in and year out.

So, who knows how many players outside of the power five schools who have gone from playing football on scholarship at a D1 school to no scholarship at all. 

It will be interesting to track the 2020 transfer class, which JT Daniels was a part of, considering there are still 163 kids from power five schools who have yet to find another home. The transfer portal can be a great opportunity for players to finally earn playing time or get closer to home, but it can also be detrimental to a career as well. 

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Smart Addresses Major Concern With Recruiting

COVID-19 dictating how the 2020 college football season goes, will that impact the incoming recruiting class? Yes, in so many ways.

Jeremiah Stoddard

Missouri Is Not the Team to Sleepwalk Against

As the Georgia Bulldogs head up to Columbia, Missouri to take on Eli Drinkwitz (5-3) Tigers, Missouri is on a tear as of late having won their last three.

Kobe Wharton

Could UGA Play In Snow for the First Time since 1912?

Georgia football's game with Missouri has been postponed to December 19 after a Missouri football player tested positive for COVID-19.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Netori Johnson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Georgia has yet another entry into the NCAA transfer portal as junior offensive lineman Netori Johnson submitted his name into the portal.

Brooks Austin

Richard LeCounte Accepts Invite to Senior Bowl

All-America safety Richard LeCounte has accepted his invitation to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl. He is now one of seven Georgia Bulldogs that will be in playing in the game

Kobe Wharton

Update on Donovan Edwards and Chances he Lands at Georgia

Just six days out from early national signing day, this is an update on Donovan Edwards and where he stands in his recruitment.

Brooks Austin

Know Your Enemy: Georgia vs. Missouri

Georgia football concludes its 2020 regular season Saturday at Missouri. The Tigers are 5-3 and have decent stats to match its solid record.

Kyle Funderburk

From RBU to DBU: How Georgia's Run of Elite DB Talent Continues

Many have touted Georgia for years as “Running Back University” and now they are starting to push themselves toward another branding: Defensive Back University.

Evan Crowell

Georgia WR Makiya Tongue Officially Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Makiya Tongue has officially entered the transfer portal according to a statement he released on social media Wednesday.

Brooks Austin

Arik Gilbert Opts Out, Orgeron Hopeful to Keep Him

LSU tight end Arik Gilbert has officially opted out of the remainder of the season after rumors circulated about a potential transfer portal entry.

Brooks Austin