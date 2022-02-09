Georgia adds another Member to their Staff

Georgia has added yet another member to their coaching staff, and this time it's Kirk Benedict from Duke University.

The University of Georgia has added yet another body to their coaching staff and this time it's Kirk Benedict from Duke University.

Benedict first joined the Blue Devils coaching staff back in 2014 serving as the team's special team coordinator while also aiding the defensive staff. He also served as a recruiting coordinator as well.

Later on in his career at Duke, he served three seasons as an assistant coach helping out with the special teams unit and also spent some time as a grad assistant as well.

The former Duke football coach is now headed to Athens to join Kirby Smart and his staff as an analyst to continue helping out in the special teams room. Benedict has helped advise some very successful special team units over the years and brings a lot of experience and expertise when it comes to that aspect of the game.

Benedict played a pivotal role in helping mentor a good number of players at Duke. In 2020, he coached the kicker Charlie Ham and the punter Porter Wilson. In that season, Ham finished the season as a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award and Wilson was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award.

He also assisted several players reach the status of being an All-American due to their efforts on special teams as well.

Georgia under Kirby Smart has been known to be very efficient and productive when it comes to special teams. Most players who want to earn playing at the University of Georgia have to go through the grind of playing special teams and proving they are deserving extra playing outside of kickoffs and punts.

The hiring of Benedict will help Georgia maintain their status of being an elite special teams unit while also alleviating some of the duties required in the film room and scouting opponents. Benedict has helped Duke produce a lot of success in that area and Georgia will now be the main benefactor of the knowledge that Benedict brings to the Bulldog's program.