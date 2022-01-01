The Rematch is Set: Georgia vs Alabama for the National Championship

Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Georgia Advances to the National Championship

    Georgia punches their ticket to Indianapolis and the national championship game with the emphatic win over the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines.
    For the second time under head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia will be heading to the national championship game, once again with a matchup against longtime SEC foe and a stumbling block Alabama.

    Much of the buildup to Friday night's semifinal game versus Michigan was consumed by questions about the performance Georgia put on tape last time out against Alabama in the SEC Championship game. Unfortunately, December 4th, 2021, was not the day for Georgia to slay the beast historically known as Alabama. 

    As many might of predicted following the poor performance in Atlanta, it is not the last time the two SEC powers will meet this season. However, in the 3:30 PM (EST) kickoff, Alabama took care of their business versus No. 4 Cincinnati. 

    The Crimson Tide turned in a physically dominant performance using the talent of running back Brian Robinson. Robinson carried the ball 26 times for 204 yards after playing through a lower-body injury in the SEC Championship versus Georgia.

    Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young tossed for 181 yards and three touchdowns, along with one interception. Young completed 17 of his 28 passes, not relying on his arm much due to Alabama's strong presence in the running game.

    It was a huge day for Stetson Bennett and the Georgia offense; Georgia rode the often criticized arm of Stetson Bennett to victory. The Blackshear, Georgia, native threw for 310 yards, three touchdowns, completing 20 of his 30 passing attempts. Bennett's strong performance silences the same critics that questioned whether he should be Georgia's starter after the loss to Alabama. 

    It was four quarters of domination for Georgia, much like the 12 previous wins and games prior to the SEC matchup with Alabama. It was Georgia, true to form for that led to a rematch. 

    Georgia's often described "generational" defense came up with three turnovers while keeping the Wolverines' strong rushing attack silent. 

    Georgia vs Bama. With a national title on the line, yet again. 

