Score Predictions: Georgia Topples Bama

The Georgia Bulldogs are favored over Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship so here is how we at Dawgs Daily SI see the outcome of the game looks like.

As it currently sits, Georgia is favored over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 SEC Championship. The Bulldogs are looking to continue their undefeated streak this season while Bama is fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

So here is how we at Dawgs Daily SI see the outcome of the game playing out.

Brooks Austin: Georgia 27, Alabama 20

I can sit here and give you a dozen reasons why Georgia is the better team. They are better on paper, they are better on film, and their resume through 12 games says they are the more complete football team. But this is Alabama. Three players from Alabama will keep them in this contest despite all the disadvantages; Will Anderson, Jameson Williams, and Bryce Young. They will control portions of this game, but Georgia is too much in the long run for a football team that has obvious deficiencies. You cannot enter a championship game without a run game, and struggle to sustain drives against this Georgia Football team.

Jonathan Williams: Georgia 34, Alabama 20

Georgia matching up against Alabama is always one of the most anticipated matchups every year. The Crimson Tide has gotten the best of Kirby Smart and his team over the past couple of years, but that losing streak ends in 2021. I think Georgia will force Alabama to become one-dimensional in this game by eliminating the Tide's running attack, and I think that will play a heavy part in Alabama's downfall in this game. The game will stay close for the majority of the first half of the game, but Georgia will pull always in the latter part of the game to secure their second SEC title under head coach Kirby Smart.

Jeremiah Stoddard: Georgia 35, Alabama 21

Georgia’s defense will face a tall task against Alabama, but everything we have seen this season shows they will be up for it. When you pair a defense that only allows 6.9 points per game with an offense that scores 40.7 points per game, magical things happen. Look for Senior running back James Cook to have a big game, like the performance he had against Alabama in 2020.

Andrew Carroll: Georgia 31, Alabama 27

This is the most conflicted about a score prediction I've been this entire season. On one hand, Georgia has been by far the best team in the nation.. on the other, Alabama rolls in coming off a tough iron bowl win... and honestly a tough two weeks with Arkansas the week before that. Georgia is the healthiest it has been all season. Alabama has faced several crucial injuries, particularly to their offensive line and running back rooms. Georgia's strength matches up incredibly well against Alabama's main weakness in their offensive line. And yet, I just cannot bring myself to call a game that I feel had it been literally any other team, a possible blowout. It's Alabama. It's the team that has bitten Georgia multiple times, brought heartbreak and misery to Athens, and tore a national championship from their grasp in 2017. This is going to be a hard-fought game. I fully expect Alabama will come in looking better than they have to close out the regular season. Georgia is the better team, but this will be a close game in my opinion. Georgia likely gets the win, but I expect it'll be close.

