Score Predictions: Georgia In For a Test?

Georgia heads to Knoxville for the Last SEC East Matchup of the Season. Here's How the SI Staff at Dawgs Daily Think the Game Will Playout

This weekend Georgia is heading up to Knoxville, Tennessee to take on a Volunteer squad that has found their groove offensively averaging 40.4 points per game in their last five matchups. The Bulldogs will definitely be tested defensively, and if they come out victorious they will stamp their name into the program record books by becoming the first Georgia team to go undefeated in conference play since 1982.

Our staff here at Dawgs Daily on SI.com bring you our weekly score predictions.

Brooks Austin: Georgia 49, Tennessee 24

Georgia has been in control of every football game of the year. Their defense has allowed a mere 5.7 points per game, and most games are nearly over by halftime. I expect Georgia to control Tennessee for four quarters as well, but this Tennessee offense is a talented bunch that plays extremely fast and makes explosive plays. The only problem, Georgia's offense will likely score at will on Saturday afternoon.

Andrew Carroll: Georgia 45, Tennessee 21

I don't view this as a game of if Tennessee scores, but rather when. Regardless of how good Georgia's defense is, Tennessee will find the end zone and will do so multiple times. The key to winning this game is Georgia's Offense remaining explosive and scoring points. I fully expect Tennessee to stack the box again, and make Stetson Bennett beat them with his arm. Josh Heupel has Tennessee playing well, and they will absolutely give Georgia a game. That said, Georgia pulls away late.

Harrison Reno: Georgia 38, Tennessee 17

I think Georgia will find a way to pull out a victory on the road in a tough environment like the one this weekend in Neyland Stadium. I expect Georgia to jump out to an early lead with stout defense and an offense that is humming after a confidence-building performance last week from Georgia's passing game. Tennessee will become the first team to score more than 13 points on this highly touted Georgia defense but it won't be enough.

Jonathan Williams: Georgia 45, Tennessee 17

Georgia has gone the entire season without allowing an opponent to score more than 13 points in a game, but I think that streak will come to end against Tennessee. The Volunteers have found their groove offensively in the past couple of weeks, and even going up against the best defense in the nation they will find ways to get into the end zone. I think Tennessee will make it a game for most of the game, but in the back half of the game Georgia will keep the foot on the gas and pull away to close out their conference play undefeated.

Both QBs See Action Against Mizzou, Make Early Auditions For Starting Job

The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Georgia's Win over Missouri

