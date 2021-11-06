The Good, Bad, and Ugly From UGA's Commanding Win

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Georgia's Win over Missouri

    Georgia football fans watched the Bulldogs dominate the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. We bring you the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from the 43 to 6 win.
    The Georgia Bulldogs handled business on Saturday afternoon, dominating the (4-4) Missouri Tigers 43 to 6 at home. The Georgia defense continues to be the talking point of this football team, but there weren't a lot of holes in this performance from the Bulldogs. 

    As we do every week here on Dawgs Daily, we bring you the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from the Georgia win. 

    The Great

    As of late, we have started this article off with admiration for the historic efforts this Georgia Football defense is putting on display week in and week out. 

    The Good 

    Georgia was explosive through the air on a consistent basis during Saturday's dismantling of the Missouri Tigers. The Tigers stacked the box to limit Georgia's running game forcing Georgia to take the top off the defense and Stetson Bennett did exactly that early in the football game. 

    Georgia also got JT Daniels some in-game reps that included a touchdown pass, being hit, and throwing an interception That's about as much as you can do to knock off whatever rust he may have. 

    The Bad

    Late game timeouts down big against Georgia. It seems to be something that football coaches, particularly in the SEC East, seem to be content on using. Kentucky's Mark Stoops drove some made several weeks back for going on a 22 play drive to end the game down three scores. Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz called two timeouts and exhausted all four downs inside the three-yard line only to be kept out of the endzone. 

    The Ugly

    Give Missouri credit, they entered the contest ranked 130th in the country against the run and they held up mightily against a Georgia team that had proven they could push people around. That being said, Missouri loaded the box all day long to stop the run and Georgia's offensive line was overwhelmed for the better part of the contest. 

