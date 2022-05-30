JUST IN: Georgia Learns Their Fate in NCAA Regional

The 2022 College Baseball Postseason is upon us and with it brings the most exciting baseball tournament there is. Find out where the Dawgs head to next.

The 2022 College Baseball Postseason is upon us and with it brings the most exciting baseball tournament there is. The Road to the College World Series for the Georgia Bulldogs starts on Friday, June 3rd, as the top 16 seeds host the Regionals.

For those who are unfamiliar with the format, a committee determines the top 16 seeds in the postseason for a hosting spot and assigns the remaining conference winners and at large bids to each regional site. The Regional round is a four team Double Elimination Tournament with the Winner advancing to a Super Regional. The Super Regional Round is a best of 3 series, with the winner advancing to Omaha, Nebraska to compete in the College World Series.

The Georgia Bulldogs led by coach Scott Stricklin will head north to the Chapel Hill regional hosted by the 1 seed North Carolina Tar Heels. The Dawgs are the two seed in the Chapel Hill regional and will match up against the 3 seed VCU Rams Friday on ESPN+. The winner of the Chapel Hill Regional is matched up with the Stillwater Regional for the Super Regional Round.

While it’s unfortunate a cold streak at the end of the year may have eliminated Georgia’s chance at hosting a regional in Athens, it may not be such a bad thing. Since Coach Stricklin has been at the helm, Athens has hosted 2 Regionals (2018, 2019) and both years watched as an ACC opponent advanced to the next round (Duke & Florida State respectively). This year the Dawgs will try to flip the script.

The next few days will consist of the coaching staffs strategically organizing their pitching rotations. It’s a tricky, but albeit important thing to get right in a regional. Do the Dawgs throw ace Jonathon Cannon game 1 and burn him for the weekend or do they try to steal a game without him? Big decisions looming but at least the Dawgs finally know who to prepare for.

