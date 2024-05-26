Georgia Baseball Potentially Hosting Super Regional, Likely On the Out
Georgia's baseball team is on the verge of hosting a super-regional for the NCAA Baseball tournament. Here's where the latest projections have the Bulldogs landing.
Following Georgia baseball's swift exit from the SEC Tournament, Georgia has finished the SEC schedule with a (17-13) record in conference, with a (39-15) overall record. Georgia is in line to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament, with outside chances to be inside the top-8 overall seeds, setting them up to potentially host a super regional. Even after Georgia's loss to LSU in the SEC tournament, Georgia's RPI has remained at No. 6.
So, where do the projections have Georgia in the overall rankings? And will they be hosting a super-regional? Well, D1baseball has released their Top-64 projections for the NCAA Tournament. Here's where Georgia has landed.
No. 9 overall Seed, No. 1 seed in the Athens Regional.
No. 1 - Georgia
No. 2 - Wake Forest
No. 3 - Kennesaw State
No. 4 - Samford
Those projections would have Georgia seeing a relatively familiar opponent in their regional in Kennesaw State. Georgia has played Kennesaw State three times this calendar year, beating them by a combined 36 to 12 in those contest, including one run-rule contest.
