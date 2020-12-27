Can Georgia Build on Undefeated Non-Conference Slate?

Georgia ended non-conference play 7-0 and hopes to build on that start to make a run to the NCAA Tournament.

Georgia basketball is undefeated in non-conference play for the first time since the 1982-83 season. The Bulldogs ended that season in the Final Four.

To say this year's squad can return to the Final Four would be awfully optimistic, but that doesn't mean Georgia can't have a historic season. With seven victories and zero losses, the Bulldogs have built a firm foundation for their first NCAA Tournament run with head coach Tom Crean.

Can Georgia build on that foundation? Last year, the Bulldogs failed to do so despite ending the non-conference schedule with a victory over a ranked Memphis team. Georgia had a pair of four-game losing streaks in SEC play and essentially needed to win the SEC Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament.

Befalling expectations after non-conference play has been the norm for Georgia basketball recently. The Bulldogs went 9-2 in Mark Fox's last season (2017-18) with a win over a ranked St. Mary's team. Georgia lost 11 of its last 16 regular-season games and settled for its fourth NIT invite of the Mark Fox era.

How Georgia can build its NCAA Tourney Resume

The Bulldogs have a bad habit of letting issues go from bad-to-worse. Whether it's letting one heartbreaking loss turn into a losing streak, or an opponent's run turn into a comeback victory, Georgia struggles to stop the bleeding.

That must change this season. Georgia led at halftime in 10 conference games last season, but was only victorious in three of those games. If Georgia had won each time it led an SEC foe at halftime, it would've finished the regular season 22-9. The Bulldogs would have safely made the SEC Tournament. But if a frog had wings... you get the point.

Enough of dwelling on Georgia's misfortunes, what are the Bulldogs doing right? For starters, they aren't crumbling in the second half. In fact, Georgia is playing its best ball in the second half. Twice this season, Georgia has trailed for at least 30 minutes and ended up as the victors.

With an injured Toumani Camara on the bench, Georgia trailed Samford for all but the last two seconds on December 12. The Bulldogs took their first lead with 1:17 left in regulation, lost it momentarily, but regained it with 46 seconds left to win 79-75.

On December 12, Georgia trailed Northeastern 45-32 after a turbulent first half. The Bulldogs reemerged from the locker room a completely different team. Georgia outscored the Huskies 45-13 in the second half to rout Northeastern 76-58.

In second halves, Georgia outscored its first-half effort four times through seven games. At least through non-conference play, Georgia looks capable of avoiding the comebacks that plagued it last season.

What changed for Georgia? Despite superstar freshman Anthony Edwards and veteran Rayshaun Hammonds leaving school early, the Bulldogs are actually a more mature team this season. Crean added three graduate transfers in the offseason and each are producing.

Justin Kier and Andrew Garcia are both scoring in double-figures each night. Garcia is averaging all of his points off the bench, while Kier leads the team with a .414 percentage from three-point range and 15 steals.

PJ Horne has started every game this season, and while he doesn't average in double figures, his 49-percent field goal percentage is fourth-best on the team. Horne is also Georgia's second-best three-point shooter, making 33-percent of his attempts.

Junior Tye Fagan, and sophomores Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara are playing beyond their years. Fagan has emerged as one of Georgia's most consistent players after playing just 11.8 minutes per game last year. He's now a starter playing 25 minutes per game with 11 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Wheeler is building on a strong freshman season. He's tossing 7.42 assists per game and he leads the team with 96 points (13.7 per game). Georgia is at its best when Wheeler is driving the lane to either shoot a layup or pass to an open teammate when the defense collapses on him.

Camara is Georgia's MVP so far, as evident by how the Bulldogs struggled with his absence against Samford. Really, Camara is the catalyst for Georgia's entire turnaround. He had his coming-out party in Georgia's second game against Auburn last year. He scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help his squad hold off the Tigers in the closing minutes.

Georgia won four of its last seven games after Camara emerged as one of the team's best players. He has undoubtedly carried that momentum into this season by averaging 14.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Despite the poor strength of schedule, Georgia looks primed for its first NCAA Tournament run in nearly a decade. Its run starts this Wednesday as Georgia starts SEC play at home against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs from Starkville are 5-3 this season.