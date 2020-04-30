Georgia Basketball: What Justin Kier adds, who could be next to commit?

It's been nearly two months since the off season began, and things have yet to quiet down. Thus far, Georgia has reeled in JUCO transfer, Tyron McMillan and as of recent, Justin Kier. McMillan will certainly play a role this year at Georgia in 2020, but it is yet to be determined as to what extent given that Toumani Camara and Rayshaun Hammonds could potentially lead the front court for another season. However Kier looks to be an instant starter given his level of experience.

Justin Kier's commitment didn't bring the earth-shattering effect like Anthony Edwards' did back in February of 2019, and that's no knock against him at all. But come time for SEC play, Kier could become a household name for Georgia fans, and here's why:

1. Experience

In the SEC, having a veteran presence is very hard to come by. Not every team has upperclassmen to rely on, so it's an advantage if you have them. If you don't believe me, ask Auburn Head Coach, Bruce Pearl if he thinks he could've reached the Final Four in 2019 without an all-upperclassmen starting line up.

Kier, a 5th-year senior, brings 108 total games played and 95 career starts. While it's not SEC-level experience, it's still a lot more college basketball experience than most guys have. Adding Kier to the starting rotation provides a lot of maturity to a line up that had 3 true freshmen it in just a season ago.

2. Skill set on both sides of the ball

Because of his experience, you don't have to speculate as to what he's capable of as you would with a high school recruit; Justin Kier has already proven himself.

He was sidelined for the majority of the 2019-2020 season, however Kier played in all 33 games for George Mason in 2018-2019. Kier led his team that season in points (14.5 PPG) and steals (1.6 SPG) and was second in rebounds (6.5 RPG) and assists (2.6 APG). On top of all that, he finished 3rd on his team in three-point percentage, shooting 37.1% from deep.

Kier has played the role of being a team leader before, so who's to tell him he can't be that at Georgia? Adjusting to playing a tougher level of competition may limit him from time to time, but then again, stranger things have happened before.

3. Fit at Georgia

When you lose a "do it all" guy like Edwards, who's better than to replace him with an experienced stat sheet stuffer, like Justin Kier.

Kier provides the much needed scoring threat that Georgia has in a multitude of areas. Kier is a creative finisher, a consistent shooting threat, and does a great job of moving without the ball, which is something Georgia needed to work on from time to time last season. Kier can also distribute the ball efficiently from time to time, and is an excellent defender as shown through his steal numbers.

At 6'4 and nearly 200 pounds, Kier complements Sahvir Wheeler well and together, they could form to be a versatile and confusing backcourt duo to defend.

Is Georgia looking to add anyone else to the 2020 recruiting class?

The Bulldogs filled their last definite scholarship with Justin Kier. But, with Rayshaun Hammonds still contemplating draft options (has until June 3rd to decide) and there being an everlasting possibility of a transfer, as for any program, you have to keep the options open.

Recently, Georgia had reached out to Marcus Santos-Silva and Richardson Maitre, however those two decided to move onto Texas Tech and Samford respectively.

The transfer market is constantly being filled with more prospects, but as of now, one of the Bulldogs' biggest targets is DeAndre Williams of Evansville. Williams currently has his name entered in the NBA Draft, yet he is still open to the idea of transferring.

Also, don't count out the idea of Georgia bringing in a high school prospect if need be. Georgia is still in the mix for Jonathan Kuminga and Michael Foster, who both are still considering reclassifying to 2020.

The Bulldogs may also consider Marchelus Avery (goes by "Chi Chi"), who recently decommitted from UCF. Avery stands around 6'7 200 pounds, and is an under-the-radar recruit.

Whatever route Georgia chooses to go to complete the roster, it will likely be known within the coming months.