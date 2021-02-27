Keys to Victory Against South Carolina

Georgia basketball gets a chance at revenge this Saturday when it hosts South Carolina in a must win contest.

Georgia basketball has a chance to rectify one of its worst losses Saturday against South Carolina.

The Gamecocks embarrassed the Bulldogs a month ago, winning in Columbia 83-59. At the time, the game looked like a turning point for South Carolina's season, instead, Georgia was the team that started playing its best basketball. Since then, Georgia has won five of its last eight games, while South Carolina has one win in its last eight outings.

Still, South Carolina has proved capable of beating Georgia already. The Bulldogs need a victory to keep their recently revived NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Here's what Georgia needs to do to defeat South Carolina.

Establish identity

Without a true big man or three-point sharpshooters, Georgia is totally reliant on its identity. The Bulldogs are a fantastic team when they play up-tempo, make three-pointers, and compliment Sahvir Wheeler's slashing.

When Georgia isn't able to do those things, it tends to get overwhelmed by its opponents. That's what happened in the first meeting at South Carolina. Only two Bulldogs scored in double figures. The team shot just 4-of-26 from long range and scored a measly 13 fast break points.

Reduce turnovers

Georgia is capable of winning games when it struggles with ball security, but it doesn't need to give the Gamecocks any chances. In the first meeting, the Bulldogs committed 20 turnovers. Six Bulldogs committed multiple turnovers and Wheeler had four himself.

The Bulldogs desperately need this victory and costly errors in ball security could ruin their season once and for all.

