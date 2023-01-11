Georgia Basketball vs Mississippi State Preview

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to get back into the win column tonight as they host the 12-3 Mississippi State Bulldogs in Athens. This will be the 114th matchup between the two teams in a series that Mississippi State currently leads 57-56. Georgia is 0-5 in the previous 5 matchups.

After starting conference play 1-0, the Dawgs fell short in Gainesville on Saturday as they blew a 13 point 1st half lead to their arch rival Florida. With an undefeated home record on the line, Georgia will need to play a full 40 minutes of basketball to defeat Mississippi State.

Following a an 11-1 start to the season, Mississippi State drew the unlucky task of playing Tennessee and Alabama in back to back games and quickly fell to 11-3. The Bulldogs were able to get back on track after Saturday's double-digit win against rival Ole Miss and will look to carry the momentum into Athens.

Although, Georgia has not lost a home game this year, the Bulldogs find themselves as 2.5 point underdogs. Luckily for Georgia, Mississippi State is currently just 6-8-1 against the spread and has only won just 1 game on the road.

Georgia guard Terry Roberts has had the hot hand as of late as he has scored 51 points in the previous 2 games. It is likely that Georgia's success on offense will be determined by his output. Center Braelen Bridges will be need to be a major factor on the boards for the Bulldogs as well. Bridges has led the team in rebounds since the departure of forward KyeRon Lindsay earlier in the season.

Forward Tolu Smith will need to have a big game for Mississippi State if the Bulldogs want to take home a tough road win. Smith has reached double digits in points in all but 4 games this year. State was just 1-3 in those 4 games. Look for Georgia to place emphasis on keeping the ball out of Smith's hands.

How to Watch Georgia vs Mississippi State

