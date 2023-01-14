Georgia Basketball vs Ole Miss Preview

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to win their 1st road matchup of the season today as they take on the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. This will be the 121st matchup between these two teams in a series that Georgia leads 73 to 47. The Bulldogs have won 3 of the last 5 games.

Georgia defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs earlier this week to improve to 12-4 in what was one of the uglier games of the season. Despite the victory, the Dawgs commit 18 turnovers and shot under 30% from the field. Head coach Mike White stated that the team needed to play much better in the future, but was proud the team found a way to win.

The Rebels are currently on a 5 game losing streak after starting the season 6-0 and have yet to win a game in the SEC. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday. The Tigers had 4 players reach double digits in points.

Georgia's poor performances on the road have led them to be a 5 point underdog, despite having the far superior record. ESPN gives the Bulldogs just under a 33% chance to win the game. However, Ole Miss is currently just 5-9-2 against the spread and only 6-4 at home so it is possible that the Dawgs take home their first road W.

Terry Roberts will need to play a big game for the Bulldogs to secure what would be considered an upset. The senior guard has led the Bulldogs in scoring for 3 straight games now and has settled into the leadership role in Mike White's offense. A victory will also require major bench performances from guards Justin Hill and Mardrez McBride who have made some major shots in big moments this season.

The Rebels offense will likely lean on guard Matthew Murrell for production. Murrell is currently the only player on the roster to average more than 10 points a game and leads the team in assists with 2.5 as well. On defense, forward Myles Burns will be a major factor. The senior from Houston, Texas currently averages 6.5 rebounds, but his 2.5 steals per game could be a major factor against a Georgia team that turned the ball over 18 times in its previous game.

How to Watch Georgia vs Ole Miss

Gameday: Saturday, Jan. 14th, 2023

1 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion (Oxford, Mississippi)

