SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Georgia Seeks New Opponent Sunday After Gardner-Webb Cancels

Kyle Funderburk

At the last minute, Georgia basketball is looking to fill a spot on its schedule.

Gardner-Webb, scheduled to be Georgia's second opponent of the season, was forced to cancel the game because a member of its program tested positive for COVID-19. 

Instead of taking Sunday off, head coach Tom Crean and Co. are reaching out to other programs, hoping to schedule a new opponent for Nov. 29. The Gardner-Webb game was scheduled to start at 2 p.m. on the SEC Network.

"When we learned mid-morning about Gardner-Webb's situation, we immediately started working on what our next steps can be," Crean said. "We are currently in that process and are hopeful we will be able to find another opponent for Sunday. We wish Gardner-Webb the best through this period and the season."

Georgia starts its short and relatively weak non-conference schedule Wednesday against Division II school Columbus State. The rest of Georgia's non-conference slate includes Jacksonville, Montana, Samford, Cincinnati and Northeastern.

Cincinnati is currently Georgia's toughest non-conference foe. The Bearcats finished last season with a 20-10 record, and with a 13-5 American Conference record, they expected to play in the NCAA Tournament. 

The Georgia-Gardner-Webb matchup is far from being the first college basketball game to be cancelled before the season begins. Ten games scheduled for Wednesday are listed as cancelled with four more postponed. There have also been 22 games scheduled for later in the week that have been cancelled.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Overreactions from Georgia's One-Score Win Over Mississippi State

Georgia barely scraped past Mississippi State Saturday night with a 31-24 victory. The Bulldogs needed a near-perfect fourth quarter to escape with a win

Kyle Funderburk

by

Evan Crowell

WATCH: Kirby Smart's Press Conference, Updated Injury Report

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had his weekly Monday press conference and talked about JT Daniels plus the upcoming matchup with South Carolina

Alex Bavosa

Game Grades: Georgia vs. Mississippi State

Georgia defeated Mississippi State 31-24 on homecoming with a 401-yard performance by quarterback JT Daniels.

Kyle Funderburk

Jermaine Burton's Breakout Night

Those that have paid close attention to the Bulldogs offense this year, in addition to the recruitment of Burton last year, saw this coming.

Evan Crowell

Eye-Opening Debut from Daniels Aided by Monken

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels made his first career start for the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday night, and offensive coordinator Todd Monken helped him out.

Evan Crowell

by

kobewharton5

Now, THAT is a Debut from JT Daniels

Well, if there was ever a way to debut for the University of Georgia, quarterback JT Daniels just did it.

Brooks Austin

by

Evan Crowell

Georgia sticks at No. 13 in latest AP Poll

Georgia stays at No. 13 in the AP poll after 31-24 win over Mississippi State in Athens.

Evan Crowell

What Did We Learn From JT Daniels' Debut?

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels lit up Mississippi State for 401 yards and four touchdowns. So, what did we learn from his debut?

Evan Crowell

MVPs from Georgia's Win Over Mississippi State

Georgia football avoided a major upset Saturday against Mississippi State thanks to the performances of three offensive stars.

Kyle Funderburk

OFFICIAL: It's a Black Out Folks

It's official, the University of Georgia football team is set to wear the Black jerseys for the first time in 2020.

Brooks Austin