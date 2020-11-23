At the last minute, Georgia basketball is looking to fill a spot on its schedule.

Gardner-Webb, scheduled to be Georgia's second opponent of the season, was forced to cancel the game because a member of its program tested positive for COVID-19.

Instead of taking Sunday off, head coach Tom Crean and Co. are reaching out to other programs, hoping to schedule a new opponent for Nov. 29. The Gardner-Webb game was scheduled to start at 2 p.m. on the SEC Network.

"When we learned mid-morning about Gardner-Webb's situation, we immediately started working on what our next steps can be," Crean said. "We are currently in that process and are hopeful we will be able to find another opponent for Sunday. We wish Gardner-Webb the best through this period and the season."

Georgia starts its short and relatively weak non-conference schedule Wednesday against Division II school Columbus State. The rest of Georgia's non-conference slate includes Jacksonville, Montana, Samford, Cincinnati and Northeastern.

Cincinnati is currently Georgia's toughest non-conference foe. The Bearcats finished last season with a 20-10 record, and with a 13-5 American Conference record, they expected to play in the NCAA Tournament.

The Georgia-Gardner-Webb matchup is far from being the first college basketball game to be cancelled before the season begins. Ten games scheduled for Wednesday are listed as cancelled with four more postponed. There have also been 22 games scheduled for later in the week that have been cancelled.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.