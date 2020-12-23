Bulldogs on the Verge of Entering Top 25 for First Time in 10 Years

Georgia hasn't been ranked in the AP Top 25 basketball poll since January 2011 and have only spent 65 total weeks ranked since 1970.

Georgia basketball didn't appear in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll, but the Bulldogs did receive 19 votes, up from four votes the week before.

Seven unranked teams received more votes than Georgia, including Arkansas (54) and Florida (20). San Diego State and Richmond received the most votes at 146 and 142, respectively. Tennessee and Missouri are currently the only SEC teams ranked in the top 25.

Gonzaga and Baylor are still No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Kansas jumps to No. 3, while Iowa dropped to No. 4. Villanova rounds out the top five.

Georgia received its 19 votes because it is one of just 43 undefeated teams. Only seven undefeated teams come from major conferences.

If or when Georgia enters the rankings, it will be a monumental moment for head coach Tom Crean's program. The AP hasn't voted Georgia into its top 25 since January 10, 2011. The Bulldogs entered the rankings after upsetting a No. 11 ranked Kentucky team to improve to 12-2 overall in Mark Fox's second season as head coach.

Georgia's stay in the top 25 was short-lived. The Bulldogs followed the win over Kentucky with a loss to Vanderbilt. A 9-7 record in conference play kept Georgia from entering the top 25 again. Fox wasn't able to replicate the success of his second year in Athens and was ultimately fired after the 2017-18 season.

Including the one week in 2011, Georgia has only spent 65 weeks in the AP top 25. Georgia entered the 2002-03 season ranked No. 16 in the nation, and spent 12 weeks of the season ranked. The Bulldogs ended that year 19-8 overall, but NCAA sanctions resulted in the team pulling out of the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament. All 19 wins were vacated and the school parted ways with head coach Jim Harrick.

