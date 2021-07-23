Twenty-Six Bulldogs Compete in Tokyo Olympic Games

Twenty-Six former Georgia Bulldogs Compete in Tokyo Olympic Games
The coronavirus pandemic changed a lot of things in our world, including the sporting community. The Summer Olympic Games were no different in 2020, as they were postponed until this summer.
Now, as athletes from all over the globe are in Tokyo to compete for the gold, the University of Georgia is widely represented across many nations.
Swimming
- Javier Acevedo, Canada, 400M Freestyle Relay
- Gunnar Rentz, USA, 200M Butterfly
- Nick Fink, USA, 200M Breastroke
- Hali Flickinger, USA 200M Butterfly/400M IM
- Chase Kalisz, USA, 200M IM/400M IM
- Jay Litherland, USA, 400M IM
- Allison Schmitt, USA, 200M Freestyle/400M Freestyle Relay
- Olivia Smoliga, USA, 400M Freestyle Relay
- Jack Bauerle, USA, Men's Assistant Coach
Track & Field
- Johannes Erm, Estonia, Decathlon
- Elija Godwin, USA, Relays
- Cejhae Green, Antigua & Barbuda, 100M
- Lynna Irby, USA, Relays
- Morgann Leleux, USA, Pole Vault
- Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Bahamas, 200M/400M
- Jasmine Moore, USA, Triple Jump
- Keturah Orji, USA, Triple Jump
- Chance Porter, Jamaica, Long Jump
- Garrett Scantling, USA, Decathlon
- Karel Tilga, Estonia, Decathlon
- Maicel Uibo, Estonia, Decathlon
- Jarryd Wallace, USA, 100M/200M (Paralympic)
- Kendell Williams, USA, Heptathlon
Diving
- Freida Lim, Singapore, 10M Platform
Golf
- Sepp Straka, Austria
Tennis
- Ellen Perez, Australia, Doubles
Nine countries are represented by 26 different athletes all from one college, the University of Georgia.
We will keep you posted and up to date with all of the Bulldogs competing in Tokyo here on Dawgs Daily on SI.com.
