Twenty-Six Bulldogs Compete in Tokyo Olympic Games

The University of Georgia is heavily represented in this year's Tokyo Olympic Games, with twenty-six alumni competing for the gold.

The coronavirus pandemic changed a lot of things in our world, including the sporting community. The Summer Olympic Games were no different in 2020, as they were postponed until this summer.

Now, as athletes from all over the globe are in Tokyo to compete for the gold, the University of Georgia is widely represented across many nations.

Swimming

Javier Acevedo, Canada, 400M Freestyle Relay

Gunnar Rentz, USA, 200M Butterfly

Nick Fink, USA, 200M Breastroke

Hali Flickinger, USA 200M Butterfly/400M IM

Chase Kalisz, USA, 200M IM/400M IM

Jay Litherland, USA, 400M IM

Allison Schmitt, USA, 200M Freestyle/400M Freestyle Relay

Olivia Smoliga, USA, 400M Freestyle Relay

Jack Bauerle, USA, Men's Assistant Coach

Track & Field

Johannes Erm, Estonia, Decathlon

Elija Godwin, USA, Relays

Cejhae Green, Antigua & Barbuda, 100M

Lynna Irby, USA, Relays

Morgann Leleux, USA, Pole Vault

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Bahamas, 200M/400M

Jasmine Moore, USA, Triple Jump

Keturah Orji, USA, Triple Jump

Chance Porter, Jamaica, Long Jump

Garrett Scantling, USA, Decathlon

Karel Tilga, Estonia, Decathlon

Maicel Uibo, Estonia, Decathlon

Jarryd Wallace, USA, 100M/200M (Paralympic)

Kendell Williams, USA, Heptathlon

Diving

Freida Lim, Singapore, 10M Platform

Golf

Sepp Straka, Austria

Tennis

Ellen Perez, Australia, Doubles

Nine countries are represented by 26 different athletes all from one college, the University of Georgia.

We will keep you posted and up to date with all of the Bulldogs competing in Tokyo here on Dawgs Daily on SI.com.

