Twenty-Six Bulldogs Compete in Tokyo Olympic Games

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Twenty-Six former Georgia Bulldogs Compete in Tokyo Olympic Games

The University of Georgia is heavily represented in this year's Tokyo Olympic Games, with twenty-six alumni competing for the gold.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The coronavirus pandemic changed a lot of things in our world, including the sporting community. The Summer Olympic Games were no different in 2020, as they were postponed until this summer. 

Now, as athletes from all over the globe are in Tokyo to compete for the gold, the University of Georgia is widely represented across many nations. 

Swimming

  • Javier Acevedo, Canada, 400M Freestyle Relay
  • Gunnar Rentz, USA, 200M Butterfly
  • Nick Fink, USA, 200M Breastroke
  • Hali Flickinger, USA 200M Butterfly/400M IM
  • Chase Kalisz, USA, 200M IM/400M IM
  • Jay Litherland, USA, 400M IM
  • Allison Schmitt, USA, 200M Freestyle/400M Freestyle Relay
  • Olivia Smoliga, USA, 400M Freestyle Relay
  • Jack Bauerle, USA, Men's Assistant Coach

Track & Field

  • Johannes Erm, Estonia, Decathlon 
  • Elija Godwin, USA, Relays
  • Cejhae Green, Antigua & Barbuda, 100M
  • Lynna Irby, USA, Relays 
  • Morgann Leleux, USA, Pole Vault 
  • Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Bahamas, 200M/400M 
  • Jasmine Moore, USA, Triple Jump
  • Keturah Orji, USA, Triple Jump
  • Chance Porter, Jamaica, Long Jump
  • Garrett Scantling, USA, Decathlon
  • Karel Tilga, Estonia, Decathlon 
  • Maicel Uibo, Estonia, Decathlon 
  • Jarryd Wallace, USA, 100M/200M (Paralympic) 
  • Kendell Williams, USA, Heptathlon

Diving 

  • Freida Lim, Singapore, 10M Platform

Golf

  • Sepp Straka, Austria

Tennis 

  • Ellen Perez, Australia, Doubles

Nine countries are represented by 26 different athletes all from one college, the University of Georgia. 

We will keep you posted and up to date with all of the Bulldogs competing in Tokyo here on Dawgs Daily on SI.com. 

You May Also Like

Kirby Smart Updates Status of Dominick Blaylock

WATCH: Kirby Smart SEC Media Day Press Conference

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI

06D3F6A5-E190-4644-9A47-6718440D76D9
News

Twenty-Six Bulldogs Compete in Tokyo Olympic Games

A2847509-4995-435A-96DB-C41B24E2887A
News

Who is Next Up on Edge After Missing on Dani Dennis-Sutton

B23A1C41-7C40-4FB4-BD7D-C35DC7B3531A
Recruiting

BREAKING: Dani Dennis-Sutton Makes College Decision

490C8406-3856-40B1-8761-9AEFAFB39AD5
News

Who Could be Next to Commit to Georgia?

169C8195-32CD-4406-A752-89082DEAD5C2
News

What Does Branson Robinson Bring to Georgia Football?

A5D11430-7078-43F2-BB6F-CBEAC2897AB5
Recruiting

BREAKING: Branson Robinson Makes College Decision

9506683
News

Why Sources are Raving About Jared Wilson

HWD7E4LE6NHETAOH52PXDUQDVE
Recruiting

Where Will Dani Dennis-Sutton Commit?