UGA-Clemson Set for Full Capacity, Latest on Tickets

In an exciting series of events, news came out Monday via the Carolina Panthers that Bank of America Stadium will operate at 100 percent capacity. This announcement includes the September 4th season opener between Georgia and Clemson set to kick-off at 7:30 PM EST on ABC.

Tom Glick, president of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, said, "I am happy to confirm that we will be operating here at Bank of America Stadium at full capacity and under normal circumstances for the 2021 season," This news comes on the back of Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina lifted most restrictions.

Undoubtedly a huge breath of fresh air for both Georgia and Clemson fans as they will both be able to fill out Bank of America Stadium for a potential game of the year matchup between two top-5 programs; both expect to be in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

As for ticket sales, as of right now the lowest ticket price for upper deck tickets are exceeding $300 on Stubhub.com, and if you wanted to sit, say on the fifty-yard line, tickets are nearing $1200 each.

