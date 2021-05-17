Top 5 Targets Left on Georgia's Board

The Bulldogs are about to enter a hectic month of recruiting. According to Dawgs Daily here are the remaining top targets for Georgia.

Georgia is approaching a busy month of recruiting. The Bulldogs haven't completely set their board but here are the top remaining targets according to Dawgs Daily.

As it sits, Georgia has twelve commits in the 2022 class and there's plenty of work to be done. However, this recruiting board is subject to change drastically following the month of June. Georgia's set to have 200+ athletes on campus to evaluate them and put them through workouts. So, this Top-5 targets list is subject to change drastically.

However, this is how we see it as of now.

1. Walter Nolen, DT

At the moment it appears that Nolen is the top priority for the Bulldogs. His recruitment has been relatively quiet to this point and no clear leader has emerged.

Nolen has played on the edge in high school but will kick inside at the next level. He is an impact-run defender from day one with the ability to become a pass rusher from the inside.

His first step off the line is explosive and tackles have a tough time putting their hands on him. He has all the size in the world but the thing that separates him is his effort level. When he wants to Nolen affects plays from start to finish.

2. Travis Shaw, DT

According to sources around the program, the Bulldogs love Shaw. It will be tough pulling him away from the Clemson Tigers but don't count Georgia out. He is a close friend of current Georgia commit, linebacker Jalon Walker.

Shaw is going to wreak havoc from the inside in college. His pad level is inconsistent at times but at his very best he blows up plays before they can start.

He plays with a high effort level at all times and overpowers high school linemen with his strength. Shaw is raw as a prospect but if he fixes a few minor things will be an impact player at the next level.

3. Mykel Williams, DE

Mykel Williams has the highest ceiling of any defensive line recruit this year. He will come off the edge at the next level and has been compared to current Georgia defensive end, Travon Walker.

Williams offers a little bit of everything. He can bend around the corner or bull-rush through a tackle. His first step off the line is explosive and he routinely beats linemen to the spot.

The thing that jumps off the screen when watching his tape is that Williams understands the game of football. He converts run to pass quickly and plays with superior leverage and angles.

4. Kamari Wilson, S

One word to describe Kamari Wilson: smooth. Nothing about his game is rushed and at times it looks like he is gliding across the field.

He is at his best when he gets to roam the middle of the field in "robber" coverage, reading the eyes of the quarterback and making a split decision. Wilson is also a strong tackler. He patiently reads his keys, gets square, and then wraps up with solid technique.

He is part of the IMG secondary, which includes a host of players that at the moment are considering playing in Athens.

5. Tyler Booker, OT

Booker is on the list because at the moment the Bulldogs have zero offensive line commits. He has a high upside and is the top priority in a relatively thin offensive line class.

Booker never lets himself get into unfavorable situations. His body is never pointed towards the sideline he comes downhill with bad intentions.

He has a mean streak when finishing blocks that is going to help him at the next level. Booker is a fierce competitor and at the moment the best option for the Bulldogs at tackle in this class.

